Paul Clement oversees Swansea revival, but Leicester a massive test

Paul Clement is confident Swansea can avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Swansea's resurgence under manager of the month Paul Clement has provided an unlikely win over Liverpool and a point-worthy performance during last Sunday's unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Upsetting the big clubs is one trick, but now Swansea must prove they can still play as well against their relegation rivals. Reigning champions Leicester come to town on Sunday for a six-pointer, which could see Swansea take another significant step towards safety.

In Premier League terms, Swansea have traditionally fared slightly better against the league's more tactically progressive sides than against the smaller clubs with a more basic approach. This season, Swansea have picked up more points against the five clubs around them at the bottom of the table than any of the others.

The club have managed only four points from a possible 27 against the top six, and eight against the midtable sides between the two extremes of the table. However, nine of Swansea's 21 points have come against the five clubs around them despite unexpected losses against Middlesbrough and Hull (Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Leicester round out the five). Just two points separate the bottom six -- if Swansea can repay Leicester for the 2-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture earlier this season, they could climb as high as 15th and potentially open up a four-point gap over the drop zone.

The present trajectories of both clubs are almost exactly opposite, a fact mirrored in their managers' approaches. At Leicester, Claudio Ranieri has chosen different starting formations in each of his club's last four league matches, all losses during which Leicester have failed to score. With so much change on the pitch and rumours of unrest off it, Leicester are starting to resemble Bob Bradley-era Swansea, even conceding 2.5 goals-per-game on average over those last four matches.

In Swansea, Clement has not only stuck to the same formation for the past three games, but he has picked the same 11 players, and has been rewarded with two wins from three. With Leicester so vulnerable and with so much on the line, it seems likely the boss will stick rather than twist once again on Sunday, although he might consider one change. New signing Jordan Ayew has joined the team following his African Nations Cup participation, and with Leicester not likely to pose nearly as much attacking threat as the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City, the Ghanaian could start ahead of defensive Wayne Routledge.

Over the past month, Clement has concentrated on rebuilding Swansea's wings, making deals to bring both Ayew and Luciano Narsingh to the Liberty while off-loading Mo Barrow on loan to Leeds.

Victory at Liverpool and a general upturn in form under Paul Clement has boosted Swansea's prospects.

Although Ayew could be more accurately described as a utility forward, capable of playing anywhere along the front line, it is more than likely he will feature on the wing than anywhere else, although with Borja Baston struggling, Ayew could just as easily become Fernando Llorente's late-sub understudy.

Barrow was responsible for generating more goals than he was ever given credit for, but given Ayew -- a keen dribbler -- shares the Gambian's knack for getting fouled, Swansea could yet benefit from more of the same if the Ghanaian plays.

Leicester are seventh in the league in number of fouls committed per game (11.9), and Gylfi Sigurdsson -- one of the league's best dead-ball specialists -- will be on hand to take advantage.

The availability of Ayew could even see the Icelander move back into his preferred central role having mostly played on the left wing under Clement, with Leroy Fer or Jack Cork dropping out to make room. It will be interesting to see if Clement's faith in his starting XI will waver now that he has more options, and if he sees Sunday's game as a good time to introduce Ayew from the start.

Whether Sunday is the right time or not for Ayew to make his Swans debut, it is certainly the right time for Swansea to prove they can play as well in the trenches as they have done lately under the big six spotlight.

Safety beckons, and winning this six-pointer could take Swansea out of the relegation discussion. Given how bad the club's predicament was only six weeks or so ago -- pinned to the bottom of the table and en route to setting a new worst-ever Premier League defensive record -- survival at this point would be a feat for which Clement should win manager of the year.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks