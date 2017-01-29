Sigurdsson leads impressive Swansea effort in narrow defeat at Man City

Gabriel Jesus' late winner was enough for Man City to see off Swansea and move up to third in the table.

A last minute goal from new signing Gabriel Jesus enough to earn City the points.

Paul Clement laments the late referee decisions which he feels may have cost Swansea City the match.

Paul Clement looks back on a questionable decision made in the waning stages of Swansea's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Swansea further established their credentials as the bottom six club least likely to be relegated with an impressive performance in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Positives

Swansea more than matched Man City in the second half, showing the kind of confidence not many sides in their position would be able to muster. They were unlucky not to take at least a point, but their performance will still send a message to their relegation rivals that his club won't be playing a part in the dogfight very much longer. Paul Clement has revitalised a side that is now playing and looking like the mid-table team they are.

Negatives

Kyle Naughton's woes at right-back continued after Pep Guardiola identified him as the weak link, with both Man City's goals coming after Naughton lost his man. Meanwhile, the lack of adventure shown in the first half was disconcerting. It is part of Clement's rope-a-dope strategy, but the team overdid it and were a little fortunate to go in at the break just one goal down.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Clement continued to show faith by naming an unchanged side and has managed to instill badly needed discipline. The Swans now defend well and are also showing some teeth in attack, making the most of very limited chances on Sunday.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianksi, 7 -- Made a highlight reel save on Yaya Toure's free kick but blotted his copybook by fumbling Gabriel Jesus' header, which led to the winning goal.

DF Kyle Naughton, 5 -- Showed poor awareness and an inability to mark his man and was dribbled past four times. He battled well enough in midfield positions but this is the fourth consecutive game he has cost Swansea goals.

DF Federico Fernandez, 7 -- Led the side with four clearances and was generally in the right positions at the right times. He is beginning to look like an imposing presence once again.

DF Alfie Mawson, 7 -- Had a shaky first half but found his confidence during the second, in which he made several key blocks and came close to scoring.

DF Martin Olsson, 6 -- Showed good industry on the left at both ends of the field but, like the rest of his teammates, could have taken a few more attacking risks in the first half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored eight goals and has seven assists in the Premier League this season.

MF Jack Cork, 6 -- Cork can usually be relied upon to be reliable, and the story was no different on Sunday. Another workmanlike performance from Swansea's utility midfielder.

MF Tom Carroll, 6 -- Not as effective as in the last two games and made a couple of careless turnovers, but still managed four tackles.

MF Wayne Routledge, 6 -- Like Carroll, his passing was poor, whle his vaunted defensive abilities weren't enough to help Naughton stop City overloading his flank.

MF Leroy Fer, 6 -- Enjoyed the greatest share of the little possession Swansea managed and contributed a handful of tackles and headers. Sometimes he overplays the ball, but his skill can be inspiring.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 7 -- Is not a natural winger and botched a couple of attacks by not knowing how to play the position or having the requisite pace. However, after going close with a superb free kick, he scored with a measured drive from long range. He is still Swansea's savior and still works harder than anybody else.

FW Fernando Llorente, 6 -- Had nothing to do but defend corners in the first half. He still managed to win eight headers, though a lack of pace perhaps hindered his involvement in the counter-attacking plan.

Substitutes

MF Luciano Narsingh, 7 -- Another convincing cameo, in which he set up Sigurdsson's goal. Swansea will be a sharper attacking unit once the Dutchman is fit enough to start.

MF Nathan Dyer, NR -- His impact did little more than underline how much better Swansea will look with a fit Jefferson Montero and an available Jordan Ayew.

FW Borja Baston, NR -- A appalling display from the confidence-shot striker. His poor touch can be forgiven considering his nerves, but his lack of pressing and physical effort was inexcusable.

