Improving Swansea undone by defensive frailties against Arsenal

Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.

Arsene Wenger praises his side's dominant win, but believes Swansea have the quality to get out of the bottom 3.

A positive first half performance by Swansea was buried under a four goal avalanche from Arsenal, with bad bounces and bad defending conspiring to sink the Swans again.

Positives

Swansea looked much more like the team of old for much of the first half. Their passing style has returned quickly under Paul Clement, appropriately resurfacing against the big side that Swansea have always aspired to emulate.

Players who had not been performing under Bob Bradley, such as Ki Sung-Yueng and Federico Fernandez, are enjoying a renaissance, while Oliver McBurnie and Borja Baston made promising cameo appearances.

Negatives

Swansea's defensive woes are entrenched. As much as the overall performance has improved under Clement, something significant still has to happen if things are to change defensively.

That something really ought to be the arrival of one or two new defenders, specifically a centre back, although Fernandez and Alfie Mawson have both shown enough to deserve a place.

A new midfielder might help, too -- the side's lack of dedicated defensive midfielders continues to put pressure on a back four that is lacking a leader.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Clement hasn't reinvented the wheel, but he has inspired his squad to start playing football again. Two own goals made the scoreline much worse than it ought to have been, which won't help morale, but Clement seems the kind of man who won't put up with this sort of humiliating scoreline too often.

His substitutions were positive -- Leroy Fer was brought on earlier than might have been expected, while the introduction of two strikers at the same time was a welcome show of intent.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianski, 6 -- Could do nothing about the two own goals, and coped well with a couple of strong shots to prevent the scoreline getting worse.

DF Kyle Naughton, 5 -- Fouled too often. Let Alexis Sanchez back him into the box and get a cross away for Arsenal's first, and apart from one good shot, didn't have much influence going forward either.

DF Federico Fernandez, 6 -- Coped reasonably well with Olivier Giroud's aerial threat but needs better cover from midfield as his mobility is questionable.

DF Alfie Mawson, 6 -- Made six clearances and three blocks. He is doing very well given his age and experience, but can hardly carry the defence on his own.

DF Stephen Kingsley, 6 -- Made a couple of tackles but was otherwise fairly quiet. With Neil Taylor injured he has an opportunity to earn a starting berth for the future, but must do more.

Paul Clement's side suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal.

MF Jack Cork, 6 -- Was unfortunate to score an own goal. Made four interceptions but still lacks proper defensive steel. Caught in no-man's land for Giroud's goal.

MF Ki Sung-Yueng, 6 -- Another decent display from the South Korean, who seems determined to win back a starting place but was caught ball-watching for Giroud's goal.

MF Nathan Dyer, 5 -- Probably kicked Nacho Monreal more than he kicked the ball and was fortunate not to get booked. Rightfully withdrawn, having not been able to generate enough offensively to compensate for a sloppy defensive effort.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 6 -- Came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Needs to remember to work with Fernando Llorente and not against him.

MF Wayne Routledge, 6 -- Looked good in the first half, when his passing was inventive if not always accurate, but his influence faded in the second. Still needs to develop an eye for goal.

FW Fernando Llorente, 6 -- Was a handful for Arsenal's central defence, but with Jefferson Montero and Mo Barrow injured he didn't get enough quality service to make it count.

Substitutes

MF Leroy Fer, 5 -- Came on in the 54th minute and managed only 12 touches in 36 minutes. Needs to be far more involved.

FW Oliver McBurnie, NR -- Responded to Clement's trust in him by providing a couple of key passes from a wide position and could figure more in the future.

FW Borja Baston, NR -- Got one shot away and looked to be putting himself in some useful scoring positions. Could yet come good.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks