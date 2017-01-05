Improving Swansea undone by defensive frailties against Arsenal

Previous
Everton
Manchester City
0
0
LIVE 24'
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 12/5  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Espanyol
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Defensive woes cost Swans

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud scores as Arsenal thump Swansea

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read

Swansea loading up for run at Premier League survival

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swans can focus on survival

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read

Swans already feel 'Paul Clement effect'

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read
Angel Rangel celebrates after scoring the winner.

Rangel, Swansea grab crucial three points vs. Palace

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read

Clement offers Swans a road to redemption

Swansea John Brewin
Read

Clement the right man for Swansea?

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read
Jack Cork

Swans change bosses but fall once more

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read
Swansea

Bradley reflects on his 85 days at Swansea

Swansea Jeff Carlisle
Read

Swansea prove Bradley not the only problem

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

Swansea can't survive without Llorente

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
 By Max Hicks
Share
Tweet
   

Improving Swansea undone by defensive frailties against Arsenal

Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.
Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.
Arsene Wenger praises his side's dominant win, but believes Swansea have the quality to get out of the bottom 3.

A positive first half performance by Swansea was buried under a four goal avalanche from Arsenal, with bad bounces and bad defending conspiring to sink the Swans again.

Positives

Swansea looked much more like the team of old for much of the first half. Their passing style has returned quickly under Paul Clement, appropriately resurfacing against the big side that Swansea have always aspired to emulate.

Players who had not been performing under Bob Bradley, such as Ki Sung-Yueng and Federico Fernandez, are enjoying a renaissance, while Oliver McBurnie and Borja Baston made promising cameo appearances.

Negatives

Swansea's defensive woes are entrenched. As much as the overall performance has improved under Clement, something significant still has to happen if things are to change defensively.

That something really ought to be the arrival of one or two new defenders, specifically a centre back, although Fernandez and Alfie Mawson have both shown enough to deserve a place.

A new midfielder might help, too -- the side's lack of dedicated defensive midfielders continues to put pressure on a back four that is lacking a leader.

Swansea CitySwansea City
ArsenalArsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Clement hasn't reinvented the wheel, but he has inspired his squad to start playing football again. Two own goals made the scoreline much worse than it ought to have been, which won't help morale, but Clement seems the kind of man who won't put up with this sort of humiliating scoreline too often.

His substitutions were positive -- Leroy Fer was brought on earlier than might have been expected, while the introduction of two strikers at the same time was a welcome show of intent.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianski, 6 -- Could do nothing about the two own goals, and coped well with a couple of strong shots to prevent the scoreline getting worse.

DF Kyle Naughton, 5 -- Fouled too often. Let Alexis Sanchez back him into the box and get a cross away for Arsenal's first, and apart from one good shot, didn't have much influence going forward either.

DF Federico Fernandez, 6 -- Coped reasonably well with Olivier Giroud's aerial threat but needs better cover from midfield as his mobility is questionable.

DF Alfie Mawson, 6 -- Made six clearances and three blocks. He is doing very well given his age and experience, but can hardly carry the defence on his own.

DF Stephen Kingsley, 6 -- Made a couple of tackles but was otherwise fairly quiet. With Neil Taylor injured he has an opportunity to earn a starting berth for the future, but must do more.

Paul Clement's side suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal.

MF Jack Cork, 6 -- Was unfortunate to score an own goal. Made four interceptions but still lacks proper defensive steel. Caught in no-man's land for Giroud's goal.

MF Ki Sung-Yueng, 6 -- Another decent display from the South Korean, who seems determined to win back a starting place but was caught ball-watching for Giroud's goal.

MF Nathan Dyer, 5 -- Probably kicked Nacho Monreal more than he kicked the ball and was fortunate not to get booked. Rightfully withdrawn, having not been able to generate enough offensively to compensate for a sloppy defensive effort.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 6 -- Came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Needs to remember to work with Fernando Llorente and not against him.

MF Wayne Routledge, 6 -- Looked good in the first half, when his passing was inventive if not always accurate, but his influence faded in the second. Still needs to develop an eye for goal.

FW Fernando Llorente, 6 -- Was a handful for Arsenal's central defence, but with Jefferson Montero and Mo Barrow injured he didn't get enough quality service to make it count.

Substitutes

MF Leroy Fer, 5 -- Came on in the 54th minute and managed only 12 touches in 36 minutes. Needs to be far more involved.

FW Oliver McBurnie, NR -- Responded to Clement's trust in him by providing a couple of key passes from a wide position and could figure more in the future.

FW Borja Baston, NR -- Got one shot away and looked to be putting himself in some useful scoring positions. Could yet come good.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.