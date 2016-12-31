Swansea can focus on Premier League survival after FA Cup exit at Hull City

Gylfi Sigurdsson couldn't help Swansea fall to a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Hull.

Paul Clement's first game in charge of Swansea ended with a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Hull, which might eventually help the Welsh club more than it'll hurt.

Hull City Hull City Swansea City Swansea City 2 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Being out of the cup and able to concentrate on survival while simultaneously forcing a relegation rival to play at least one more fixture is a huge positive. On the field, the reappearance of Stephen Kingsley is good news for the Swans attack. Federico Fernandez's renaissance will mean either Swansea regain a strong defender or get to cash in for maximum value this month.

Negatives

There was no passion or intensity throughout most of the game. Hull's protesting crowd emptied the stadium, but the away team surely can't use that as an excuse for a lacklustre performance. There are still basic defensive issues to address. Kyle Naughton and Mike van der Hoorn were guilty of ball-watching instead of making routine blocks and tackles that could could have saved goals.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Clement's style so far seems to be reminiscent of Michael Laudrup's Swansea, a stock 4-2-3-1 on paper that in practice uses inverted wingers and full-backs for width. If Clement plays this system regularly then Kingsley and Naughton could be set to become vital players, if they're ready for the challenge. All three of Swansea's substitutions were made within a five-minute period, and it will be interesting to see if these kind of wholesale changes become routine under Clement.

Ki Sung-Yueng was given license to get forward and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. If Clement can use Ki in an offensive role then Swansea might finally get the player they paid for -- he is far better in the final third than anywhere else. Points off for playing Gylfi Sigurdsson; the overworked playmaker is key to Swansea's survival and more than deserved to sit this one out.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kristoffer Nordfeldt, 7 -- Solid showing from Swans' highly competent backup keeper, especially given his lack of competitive playing time.

DF Kyle Naughton, 6 -- Naughton again showed he's generally good enough to be a regular starter, but he was culpable on the first goal.

DF Federico Fernandez, 7 -- A second consecutive solid performance from the Argentinian. Is he playing well to impress Clement, or to impress interested teams now that the transfer window is open?

DF Mike van der Hoorn, 5 -- Struggles with mobility and does not recover well after being too easily pulled out of position. Stood still on both goals.

DF Stephen Kingsley, 7 -- Showed the incisive quick attacking skills that were so much in evidence at the start of his Swans career. Withdrawn by Clement potentially for rest ahead of an earned start next Saturday.

MF Jack Cork, 7 -- Presumably keen to keep his vice-captaincy, was one of Swansea's hardest workers in a game that needed a few more.

MF Ki Sung-Yueng, 7 -- Showed he has the ability to be an impact player when used further forward and given an offensive role. Came close to scoring twice, and could thrive under Clement should the new Swans boss become the first to use the Korean in his best position.

MF Nathan Dyer, 6 -- Lacked an end product, but didn't he always? Probably has until Jefferson Montero regains fitness to prove himself to Clement.

MF Leroy Fer, 6 -- So-so display from the inconsistent Dutchman, who like Ki, often struggles from being asked to do more defensively than suits his game.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 6 -- Not the best showing from Swansea's everpresent star man, and it's a big wonder why Clement didn't rest the Icelander, who must surely be tiring.

FW Borja Baston, 5 -- Struggled to get going, and is becoming a small cause for concern. Badly needs game time to find his feet, but can Clement risk starting the misfiring striker ahead of Fernando Llorente during a relegation scrap? Unless Swansea start using a two-striker system, Borja's struggles in the shadows may continue.

Substitutes

FW Fernando Llorente, 7 -- Replaced Borja just after the hour and came close to scoring. Seems comfortable in a Swansea shirt now; it would be a shame if those Chelsea rumours are true.

MF Wayne Routledge, 6 -- On for Dyer in the 63rd minute but couldn't offer much more than the man he replaced.

DF Angel Rangel, 6 -- On for Kingsley in the 67th minute, business as usual but made no significant impact.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks