Swansea already benefitting from 'Paul Clement effect' ahead of Hull clash

Paul Clement is excited for what lies ahead as Swansea City's newly appointed manager.

The Paul Clement effect is already being felt in Swansea, where the new manager's presence alone was enough to inspire the side to a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, a first win in four games. Saturday's FA Cup tilt away to Hull will give Clement his first full game in charge. Given the way cup commitments typically cut both ways, the fixture represents a win-win situation for the new boss.

Having tasted victory for only the fifth time this season in all competitions, Swansea will want to continue winning and try to build some momentum. Their opponent, Hull City, are arguably struggling more than Swansea themselves.

Hull have just dismissed manager Mike Phelan, who spent the same amount of time officially in charge of the club (following a prolonged caretaker stint) as Clement's predecessor Bob Bradley did at Swansea -- 85 days. Like Swansea, Hull are flirting with relegation.

However, unlike Swansea, this season's Hull are new to the Premier League. The Swans have played more continuous seasons of football at this level, which should give the more experienced side a psychological advantage. A decent cup run could inspire Swansea. Perhaps a couple of wins in English football's more illustrious knockout tournament would generate some much-needed belief which would benefit the side in league games, too.

Swansea enjoyed their highest profile after winning the League Cup in 2013, and while that trophy might be seen as the bronze medal of the English competitions, it was still a significant achievement for a small side. Winning the FA Cup would represent one better, and while it's far too early to seriously entertain the idea, the fact remains that if Wigan could win the FA Cup the same season they got relegated (2013), then anything is possible.

The flip side to any FA Cup romance is that Swansea could probably do without the additional toll a deep cup run would take on the players. The side are already in recovery mode, hoping for third-time lucky under Clement having chased Francesco Guidolin and Bradley out the door through a half season of confidence-shot incompetence.

Will Paul Clement go for a cup run or focus his energy on an all-important relegation fight?

It might suit Swansea and Clement better to be able to concentrate only on the most important task at hand: Premier League survival. Swansea's squad is already paper thin. Even winning the cup would not justify losing a key player such as Gylfi Sigurdsson to injury should the worst happen in a cup fixture.

Saturday's game also carries a unique and slightly diabolical set of implications. Both sides will realise that perhaps losing this game is in their better interest. Not only does the losing side get to wipe away an unnecessary distraction, they also force a direct relegation rival to commit to at least one more cup fixture.

With that in mind, it is quite possible Saturday will see two teams trying to look like they're not trying to lose. Obvious questions about sportsmanship and honouring the competition aside, it is hard to imagine either team really wants the extra burden of more games. Conversely, a heavy defeat for either -- regardless of ulterior motives -- will hardly help morale.

Swansea's case for a graceful exit (or inspiring progression, depending on your view point) may be aided (or undermined) by heavy rotation. Clement might want to make numerous changes to the starting XI to get a good first hand look at as many of his players as possible before making any decisions in the transfer window.

There could be starts for fringe players such as Oliver McBurnie, Stephen Kingsley and Kristoffer Nordfeldt, as well as another chance for record signing Borja Baston. The Spaniard cost the team £15.5 million back in the summer but has hardly featured, initially due to injury but latterly due to some other mysterious factor.

If Borja is struggling to fit in at Swansea, then the club will almost certainly have to take a financial hit should they sell him this month. If they do so, they'll also need to add another striker to the shopping list, which puts extra strain on a thin January budget. It would suit everybody involved if Clement can keep Borja in a Swansea shirt, on the field and firing.

Saturday's game might be the perfect opportunity for the Spaniard. It is a pressure free game. Win, and morale continues to ride high. Lose, and the relegation struggle becomes slightly easier. Clement meanwhile probably couldn't have asked for a kinder start, which is good news -- Arsenal, Liverpool and Southampton round out the month, so a chance to teethe on a cup game where either result has virtue is ideal.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks