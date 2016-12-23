Swansea change manager but suffer another heavy defeat vs. Bournemouth

Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 away victory, which leaves Swansea City at the bottom of the table.

With Swansea losing another match, caretaker manager Alan Curtis thinks the stretch of defeats is getting to players.

The manager may have changed but the result stayed the same as Swansea were again beaten heavily 3-0 by a Bournemouth team that not too long ago would have been considered an equal or weaker opponent.

Positives

Bob Bradley's departure has clearly alleviated some of the stress in Swansea, perhaps moreso from the stands than the squad, but while hero-turned-villian Huw Jenkins continues to preside over the team, the atmosphere at the Liberty will remain tainted. Nevertheless, the Alan Curtis-led Swans started out well enough, but then the same thing happened often enough under Bradley with much the same end result.

Negatives

It has become far too easy for pundits to write off the entire Swansea squad as "not good enough" to stave off relegation, but that is to suggest that last season's 12th-place finish was entirely down to Ashley Williams and Andre Ayew, which is clearly rubbish. True, those players were not replaced, but Fernando Llorente is a considerable upgrade over Bafetimbi Gomis, and the rest of the squad haven't forgotten how to play football overnight, although it has often looked that way this season.

Confidence is the Swans' biggest problem by far. There is no shortage of talent in this squad. Compare Swansea's squad with Bournemouth's on paper, and try to make a convincing argument that Saturday's opponents are clearly superior. The real difference between the sides is that Eddie Howe's has belief and purpose. Swansea's defence continues to struggle but that can be fixed with the January addition of a "commanding" centre-back, if such a player can be found.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Curtis started out with a formation disconcertingly similar to Bradley's facile 4-3-3. In practice it was supposed to be a 4-2-3-1 in attack with Gylfi Sigurdsson on the wing and Leroy Fer surging forward from deep midfield. In practice, Sigurdsson kept cutting infield, depriving Swansea of any width on the left and asking too much of full-back Neil Taylor, while Fer was almost completely anonymous.

The caretaker coach saw his error and was bold enough to correct it early on, making a change before the half. Swansea's defensive gaffes were again the result of bad decision-making and unlucky bounces. This is not a unit that will be fixed easily or quickly without help from January's transfer market.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianski, 6 -- Made his best save on his own defender. Is probably wishing for a new centre-back in January more than anyone else in Swansea.

DF Kyle Naughton, 6 -- Was positive going forward but too often lacked polish on the end product. Saw a lot of the ball but didn't do enough with it.

DF Alfie Mawson, 5 -- Showed the good ball skills that have Swansea fans salivating over but is far too much of a gentleman, allowing Benik Afobe to dominate him physically. If Jordi Amat could give Mawson half his aggression, this paring might be in business.

DF Jordi Amat, 5 -- Is far too reckless and physical in the challenge to ever thrive as a centre-back. Needs to be pushed into defensive midfield where his gung-ho attitude will be a plus rather than a minus.

With a new manager in the dugout, Jack Cork, left, and Swansea couldn't recover in a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

DF Neil Taylor, 5 -- Made three tackles and clearances but ultimately struggled to cope with Junior Stanislas, who chalked an assist.

MF Leon Britton, 6 -- Excellent ball control as usual and still makes this team tick when they are in possession, which wasn't nearly often enough on Saturday.

MF Ki Sung-Yueng, 5 -- Provided a couple of key passes, and made a team-best four interceptions, but got booked early and showed some unwelcome frustration. Is not good enough defensively for the role he is always asked to play.

MF Leroy Fer, 4 -- Fer is capable of making a big difference to this side, but he is also capable of performances like these -- disinterested and ineffective. Couldn't be subbed soon enough.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 6 -- Again led the team in shots with four and provided useful dead-ball service as always, but was compromised by being asked to play wide for the first half an hour.

MF Nathan Dyer, 6 -- Chosen over Mo Barrow for his superior defensive game, the veteran winger gave a reasonable account of himself here.

FW Fernando Llorente, 6 -- Not given much ammunition to work with and was too often isolated. Still won five headers and provided an outlet.

Substitutes

MF Mo Barrow, 5 -- Replaced Fer in the first half but isn't as effective on the left flank, where he spent most of the game.

FW Oliver McBurnie, 5 -- Subbed on ahead of record singing Borja Baston but couldn't live with the physicality of a Premier League defence.

MF Jack Cork, 5 -- Came on for Britton as a like-for-like swap but made no real difference to the game.