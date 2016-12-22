Swansea can't afford to lose Fernando Llorente to Chelsea or replace him

The potential of a league winner's medal or helping Swansea avoid the drop? What will Llorente choose?

Swansea's tumultuous season could be about to take another turn for the worse with new rumours linking striker Fernando Llorente with a January move to Chelsea. The manager-less Swans are set to appoint a new boss in the coming days, with the likes of Paul Clement, Ryan Giggs and Chris Coleman in the frame. Regardless of who is appointed, the new man's chances of keeping Swansea in the top flight will surely be far better with Llorente in the squad than elsewhere.

The Spanish striker featured only occasionally under Bob Bradley, handed just five starts in Bradley's 11 games in charge, and yet he still scored five goals without much help. Llorente's class is unquestionable. Although he'd be just another top-tier player among Chelsea's ranks, at Swansea he is a clear step above most of the squad and undoubtedly a key piece of the survival puzzle.

The Spaniard might be lacking a touch of pace but he has routinely been selected over club record signing Borja Baston. Clearly Llorente's veteran savvy is more valuable than Borja's athleticism for a team short on leadership.

Should the striker leave, Swansea won't just be down a goal scorer; they'll be without another stabilizing influence. What's more, Swansea's squad is set-up to take advantage of Llorente's gifts. The Spaniard is among the Premier League's best headers of a ball, and has already developed a good chemistry with Spanish-speaking winger Jefferson Montero. The striker's lack of pace is less of an issue for a team that seldom plays on the counter and still prefers to build slowly, and his hold-up play is proving valuable for the same reason.

Should Swansea sell, they'll need to add another striker to the list of players they already must buy in January. The winter window is notoriously difficult for teams in need and as a result, Swansea will already have to pay over the odds for the centre-back they badly need along with one or two other pieces. Furthermore, buying a starting calibre striker in January is arguably the most expensive possible move in football and Swansea's modest transfer chest probably won't run deep enough. Chelsea won't pay a premium for Llorente as he has no resale value at this stage in his career despite still having 18 months to run on his Swansea contract.

Chris Coleman's wife squashes the Swansea rumours, Ronaldo turns down a load of money and more in The Sweeper.

Even if Swansea managed to secure a new striker (Aleksandar Mitrovic?), they'll have to hope he hits the ground running. At this point the team has absolutely no margin for error in terms of results or transfers. Llorente has already found his feet at Swansea, proving to be a reliable goal-scorer even given the club's struggles. That fact alone is worth more money than Chelsea will likely offer.

And if Llorente goes, what becomes of Montero? Unless the Swans find a like-for-like replacement, Montero might find his skills are suddenly less valuable. The Ecuadorian favours lofted crosses, which perfectly suit the 6-foot-5 Llorente, but without a similar target man Montero's gifts would be wasted. If Swansea sell Llorente and don't recruit a similar replacement, they'll effectively lose two players.

Of course, a move to Chelsea might well be too good to turn down for the player if not the club. Swansea would hope to turn a profit on the £5 million paid to Sevilla but Llorente would very likely end up with a Premier League winners medal for his trouble with the way the table is shaping up. In his eyes, that alone might be worth the two or three starts and half a dozen substitute appearances he could expect.

Yet, perhaps, Swansea might benefit from Llorente's history of flying the flag for the underdog. Beloved at Athletic Bilbao, the striker earned the nickname "El Rey Leon" ("The Lion King") and became a cult hero. Bilbao represent the Basque Country; perhaps there are parallels to be drawn between La Liga's Basque teams and Swansea's status as the "English" Premier League's only Welsh club.

Much will ultimately depend on the player. Nobody could blame Llorente for joining Chelsea and chasing a medal to close his career on a high but he will be little more than a bit-part player in Antonio Conte's incredible story. Since the striker already has a World Cup winner's medal, he might prefer the personal satisfaction of being a key piece for a struggling team instead. They might not hand out medals for saving a side from relegation but if Llorente's goals save Swansea, they might just build him a statue in the city instead.

Max is ESPN FC's Swansea blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @maxwellhicks