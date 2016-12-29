Ryan Giggs, Chris Coleman, Alan Pardew on list to replace Bob Bradley

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Trending: Bradley sacked by Swansea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Ryan Giggs Nicky Butt

Giggs heads list to replace Bradley

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Five reasons Bradley failed at Swansea City

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Why Bradley was doomed to fail

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Swansea continue to flounder

Swansea City Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Swansea's desperate situation under Bradley

Report Card: Swansea Max Hicks
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Blasting Bradley shows Prem League insularity

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read

Ogden: Big Sam's ghost haunts many managers

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Bradley's Swansea weak in alarming loss

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Swansea defence appalling in 3-1 loss

Swansea City Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read

Midweek Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Llorente superb in win vs. Sunderland

Swansea City Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Top Tenner: Premier League mistakes

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Bradley needs results in winnable fixture run

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Swansea legend Trundle scores cheeky penalty

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Bradley to blame as Swansea thrashed

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Ryan Giggs, Chris Coleman, Alan Pardew on list to replace Bob Bradley

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.

Swansea are searching for a new manager after sacking Bob Bradley on Tuesday.

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won just two games and Swansea are only above bottom-placed Hull on goal difference following the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat at home to West Ham.

Here, we look at some of the contenders to replace the 58-year-old.

RYAN GIGGS

The bookies' early favourite for the role, Giggs was overlooked by the Swansea board last time around as they interviewed the Manchester United icon but then opted for Bradley. The former Wales winger, the most decorated footballer in English history, has yet to land his managerial breakthrough, but has plenty of Premier League experience and could look to include former United teammates Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt in his coaching team when he does take his first job as a manager. Giggs would be something of a coup for Swansea should he decide to begin his managerial career at the Liberty Stadium.

CHRIS COLEMAN

Swansea have wanted Coleman before and may think he is the right man to rescue his hometown club. The 46-year-old would be a popular choice with Swans fans, being one of their own, but there is one obvious problem -- Coleman is currently the Wales manager. Indeed, he has recently said he is committed to trying to get Wales to the 2018 World Cup and the board of directors at the Liberty Stadium will not want a tug-of-war battle with the Welsh FA for the services of their manager.

ALAN PARDEW

Recently sacked by Crystal Palace, Pardew has plenty of Premier League experience and the 55-year-old has often enjoyed prolific honeymoon periods at previous clubs -- something Swansea desperately need in their current predicament. However, he was appointed Charlton boss in similar circumstances a decade ago and failed to keep the Addicks in the top flight.

GARY ROWETT

The 42-year-old is still regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the British game and his stock remains high, despite his recent sacking by Championship club Birmingham. Rowett is ambitious and keen to prove himself and Swansea have previously gone after that kind of manager in the past when appointing the likes of Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Garry Monk.

JURGEN KLINSMANN

The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany prior to that. America fell to a semifinal Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the semifinal stage at the 2006 World Cup.

MARCELO BIESLA

Heavily linked with the Swansea job in the past, could he be the one they eventually turn to again? Hugely experienced as boss of Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao, the 61-year-old ended up in Italy with Lazio in Italy, as opposed to Swansea in the Premier League. But he quit just two days after his appointment.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.