Trending: Bob Bradley sacked by Swansea, Ronaldo hits back at critics

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley has been sacked by Swansea City after just 11 games in charge of the Premier League club. Swansea's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, after talks with the former U.S. national team coach and club chairman Huw Jenkins on Tuesday, decided to act in the wake of a 4-1 home defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day.

REAL MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo says he has supplied proof to his doubters by winning "everything" in 2016. Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid in May and Euro 2016 with Portugal in the summer and earlier this month claimed the Ballon d'Or as well as the Club World Cup.

MAN UNITED: Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been been defended by the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) president after being left off a shortlist of the nation's top sporting stars of 2016.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased with Liverpool's response and ability to deal with the physicality of Stoke City in the 4-1 win at Anfield on Tuesday evening, but admitted the visitors caused his team problems with their tactics.

- Klopp says Roberto Firmino's spot in Liverpool's starting XI was never in any doubt after the Brazilian's recent drink-driving charge.

- Daniel Sturridge has said he has no "issues or problems" within the Liverpool camp despite not starting regularly during the 2016-17 campaign due to manager Jurgen Klopp's selection and his ongoing battle with injury.

TOTTENHAM: Mauricio Pochettino is not expecting a warm welcome when he returns to St. Mary's on Wednesday but says hostility from Southampton fans proves they still "love" him.

ARSENAL: Olivier Giroud insists he is happy at Arsenal despite his lack of game time this season -- although he also revealed he has not yet signed a new contract.

CHELSEA: Eden Hazard says Chelsea are embracing the challenge of making history this season as they close in on the Premier League record for consecutive victories.

ATLETICO MADRID: Diego Simeone will remain as Atletico Madrid coach next season and see out the remainder of his contract, according to club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

BARCELONA: Former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart revealed how he snubbed a move to Barcelona at the age of 16, opting to prove his worth at Ajax Amsterdam.

NETHERLANDS: Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder admitted that while he enjoyed working with Louis van Gaal when it came to football, the pair could not see eye to eye on a personal level.

MLS: Former Real Salt Lake star Javier Morales found a new home by signing with FC Dallas on Tuesday. Morales, 36, was a free agent after spending a decade with RSL. Dallas did not announce terms of the deal.

