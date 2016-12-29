Trending: Bradley sacked by Swansea, Juan Veron signs for Estudiantes

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American. The ESPN FC guys share their thoughts on the media's treatment of Bob Bradley during his tenure as Swansea manager.

Here are the latest stories for Wednesday.

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley has been sacked by Swansea City after just 11 games in charge of the Premier League club. Swansea's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, after talks with the former U.S. national team coach and club chairman Huw Jenkins on Tuesday, decided to act in the wake of a 4-1 home defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day.

- Ryan Giggs has influential support within the Swansea hierarchy as they seek to replace Bob Bradley, with Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins enjoying a good rapport with the Manchester United legend, sources have told ESPN FC.

ESTUDIANTES: Juan Sebastian Veron is back in football at the age of 41 after officially re-signing for Estudiantes, two years after hanging up his boots.

REAL MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo says he has supplied proof to his doubters by winning "everything" in 2016. Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid in May and Euro 2016 with Portugal in the summer and earlier this month claimed the Ballon d'Or as well as the Club World Cup.

CHELSEA: The club have had a €25 million offer for Franck Kessie rejected by Atalanta as they look to secure a replacement for Oscar in the transfer window, the midfielder's agent has told The Guardian.

- Eden Hazard says Chelsea are embracing the challenge of making history this season as they close in on the Premier League record for consecutive victories.

- Oscar decided to leave Chelsea after becoming frustrated with a lack of first-team chances under Antonio Conte, Shanghai SIPG's general manager Sui Guoyang has said.

MAN UNITED: Anthony Martial's agent has said he and his client are carefully considering interest from Sevilla as the Manchester United youngster plans his future.

- Leon Bailey, a reported target for Manchester United and Leicester City, has said he could follow in Wilfred Ndidi's footsteps by leaving Genk.

- Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been been defended by the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) president after being left off a shortlist of the nation's top sporting stars of 2016.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased with Liverpool's response and ability to deal with the physicality of Stoke City in the 4-1 win at Anfield on Tuesday evening, but admitted the visitors caused his team problems with their tactics.

- Klopp jokingly suggested that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola attended the game to "watch good football."

- Klopp says Roberto Firmino's spot in Liverpool's starting XI was never in any doubt after the Brazilian's recent drink-driving charge.

- Daniel Sturridge has said he has no "issues or problems" within the Liverpool camp despite not starting regularly during the 2016-17 campaign due to manager Jurgen Klopp's selection and his ongoing battle with injury.

- Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Klopp to go out and sign goalkeeper Joe Hart in the January transfer window.

TOTTENHAM: Mauricio Pochettino is not expecting a warm welcome when he returns to St. Mary's on Wednesday but says hostility from Southampton fans proves they still "love" him.

- Spurs are yet to commit to playing at Wembley Stadium next season, raising the possibility that they could remain at White Hart Lane for a further year.

ARSENAL: Olivier Giroud insists he is happy at Arsenal despite his lack of game time this season -- although he also revealed he has not yet signed a new contract.

- Arsene Wenger has called for the loan system to be overhauled, saying the tendency of some clubs to stockpile dozens of players who only get sent out on temporary deals is "one of the big problems of the modern game."

ATLETICO MADRID: Diego Simeone will remain as Atletico Madrid coach next season and see out the remainder of his contract, according to club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

BARCELONA: Former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart revealed how he snubbed a move to Barcelona at the age of 16, opting to prove his worth at Ajax Amsterdam.

JUVENTUS: Medhi Benatia has dismissed speculation that he could leave the club in January, saying he wants to stay and fight for his place.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has said he is pessimistic about his club's chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain's Jese Rodriguez with Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma also reported to be keen.

WORLD CUP: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reiterated that the proposed move to a 48-team World Cup from 2026 has support from around the globe.

IVORY COAST: Wilfried Zaha has been named in Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the African Nations Cup after switching his allegiance from England, with Manchester United defender Eric Bailly also called up.

MONTPELLIER: Emmanuel Adebayor could join Montpellier as the struggling Ligue 1 side seek to reinforce their squad in the transfer window.

NETHERLANDS: Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder admitted that while he enjoyed working with Louis van Gaal when it came to football, the pair could not see eye to eye on a personal level.

MLS: Former Real Salt Lake star Javier Morales found a new home by signing with FC Dallas on Tuesday. Morales, 36, was a free agent after spending a decade with RSL. Dallas did not announce terms of the deal.

