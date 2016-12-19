Five reasons Bob Bradley failed at Swansea and five things to be fixed

The ESPN FC guys share their thoughts on the media's treatment of Bob Bradley during his tenure as Swansea manager.

On Tuesday, Bob Bradley was sacked by Swansea City after managing just 11 games. It was a disappointing and short-lived tenure for the American manager, to say the least. Swansea blogger Max Hicks lays out five reasons the former United States national team manager failed and pinpoints five things the new manager will have to fix immediately.

Five Reasons Bradley Failed

1. Williams and Ayew were never properly replaced

It is too kind to blame all of Swansea's underachievement on poor summer recruitment, especially because Bradley's predecessor, Francesco Guidolin, had been faring better with the same players, but the fact remains that Swansea sold their defensive leader and their top scorer and replaced neither. With only squad players and prospects left to step up, it would take a very savvy manager to mitigate those losses, and Bradley wasn't up to the task.

2. Bradley tried to do too much too soon

It is understandable that Bradley would want to rotate his squad a little over his first few games in charge to see what his players might be capable of. Unfortunately, he took it to extremes, fielding the same starting lineup just twice in 11 games. Not only did he chop and change players, but he tried numerous systems. The Premier League is not forgiving enough to allow that kind of constant experimentation in competitive fixtures, and Bradley might have been better off letting assistant coach Alan Curtis set the table and make minor changes along the way.

3. Swansea had no identity under Bradley

Bradley's tinkering denied Swansea the chance to establish an identity. Most fans would have loved to see a return to the passing and possession game the side was once famed for, but even they might have settled for a pragmatic approach if it produced results. Ask 10 different Swansea fans what Bradley's style was, and you'll get 10 different answers, none of them positive. His side had no consistent shape, purpose or style.

4. He couldn't figure out Swansea's best players

In Fernando Llorente and Borja Baston, Swansea have more than £20 million of scoring talent, yet the manager chose to start four of his 11 games in charge with no recognised striker. Llorente scored five goals despite having started only five games. Joint top scorer Leroy Fer was benched for the last four matches. Record-signing Borja has been completely wasted, playing only 364 minutes of a possible 990.

5. Bradley ultimately lacked conviction

The constant tinkering suggested that Bradley didn't have a plan. When the American hit upon a successful formula in Swansea's 3-0 win over Sunderland, he stuck to more or less the same side for the next two matches, despite the fact that all three games came in an eight-day span. The result? A tiring Swansea lost the following two matches by a combined score of 6-1. A manager with a plan would have had the confidence to change a winning team to keep his players fresh. For a man with a reputation for heavy rotation, this sudden shift looked transparent and weak.

Five Things The New Manager Must Do

1. Restore confidence

Swansea are shell-shocked. There is no doubt the team are under-performing. The players have already seen two managers come and go after a summer shortened by Euro 2016 and confused by a change of ownership. The new man must settle things down and make the players feel secure and ready to start fresh because, on paper, this team has no business being anything less than a solid midtable side.

2. Reassure the new players

Borja must be thinking that he made a huge mistake coming to Swansea. Llorente might not want to add a relegation to an otherwise first-rate career. These players were bought because they have the ability to change Swansea's fortunes for the better, and some reassurance of their importance to the team together with guarantees of playing time will help Swansea's big guns fire for the second half of the season.

3. Keep it simple

So many of Swansea's problems so far have come from basic mistakes: communication errors, sloppy passing, not having men on the posts at corners, not concentrating on marking assignments and so on. Most of the action in a football match involves fundamental skills and fundamental strategy. Swansea's new man can stitch up a lot of the side's defensive wounds by making sure his players get the basics right.

4. Pick a system, and stick to it

Every side needs a style. Under Bradley, Swansea lacked an identity. The squad would benefit from knowing which system they will be expected to play so they can refine their individual roles within it and achieve some cohesion as a team unit. At this point, it doesn't matter what that system is, so long as it suits the players in the squad.

5. Be bold in the transfer window

This side needs five or six first-team players. January might provide up to three. This is not the time to roll the dice on misfits or prospects. Assuming the new manager has any say over transfers, he needs to convince the owners to make a serious play for some serious players -- and show the door to anyone in the current squad who is not up for the fight.

