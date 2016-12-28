Swansea continue to flounder in preventable rout vs. West Ham

Bob Bradley's dismal run as Swansea manager continues with a 4-1 drubbing on Boxing Day.

Swansea continue to flounder with another atrocious defensive display, succumbing 1-4 at home to a West Ham side who should be a direct rival, not a clear superior.

Positives

Fernando Llorente again showed his class, digging out a goal to add some respectability to the scoreline. Another loss by a heavy margin is hard to take but the worse Swansea's situation gets, the sooner big changes will have to be made. That can only be a good thing at this point.

Negatives

This team's defending is so bad, it could be considered a form of mutiny. Bob Bradley has surely lost the dressing room by now and the lack of cohesive effort on show looks like the calling card of a team just waiting (and perhaps hoping) for change at the top.

Much has been made of Bradley's nationality but it's impossible to ignore the fact it took new American owners to install the Premier League's first American manager. The experiment has soundly failed and if the ownership is persevering in the hope they can yet save face, then they are living very dangerously.

All of West Ham's goals were preventable. Swansea were not beaten through any great feat of ingenuity on the part of their opponent but by a series of failings from within. This side are not overmatched at this level, they are simply failing -- spectacularly -- to play anywhere near to their potential.

Manager rating out of 10

2 -- Bradley again started with a horrible 4-3-3 shape featuring a shifting attacking trio of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Routledge and Borja Baston. None of the three seemed to have a clear idea of what positions they should be occupying and as a result, it felt as though Swansea were playing a 4-6-0 at times.

Bradley was bold enough to make early changes, switching formation and making two substitutions at the interval, but it is hard to praise the manager for being pro-active when the changes were the result of his own poor tactical planning from the start.

This Swansea side have limited depth and like most middleweight Premier League teams, a squad of useful but flawed players. The only way Swansea will succeed is if the best players are allowed to play in their best positions. Under Bradley, the players are too often being asked to play unfamiliar roles in unfamiliar formations. It is little wonder this team is under-performing.

Swansea City Swansea City West Ham United West Ham United 1 4 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Lukasz Fabianksi, 5 -- Made a huge error on the first goal and probably shouldn't have been beaten at his near post on the fourth, either.

DF Angel Rangel, 6 -- Beaten twice by Andy Carroll for an assist and a goal against, although it was not really his fault. Mike van der Hoorn should have been picking up the striker on both plays.

DF Alfie Mawson, 5 -- Showed good ball skills and some leadership but was beaten too easily for West Ham's second having allowed Winston Reid to get goal-side on a corner.

DF Mike van der Hoorn, 3 -- Allowed Carroll to get away from him all game. The striker managed to contrive a favourable match-up against Rangel for two of West Ham's goals while van der Hoorn was caught in no-man's land, marking nobody.

DF Stephen Kingsley, 5 -- Had little impact on proceedings although his return is welcome.

MF Leon Britton, 7 -- Showed great composure and effort all game and tried his best to lead by example.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was his typical efficient self but Swansea were confused and inconsistent vs. West Ham.

MF Jay Fulton, 5 -- Felt like an odd-man out in Bradley's confusing system before being sacrificed at the half.

MF Jack Cork, 7 -- A strong showing from Cork, who seemed to be responding to three recent games on the bench. Came close with a couple of shots and was at least trying to influence the game.

FW Gylfi Sigurdsson, 7 -- Three key passes, three shots, came close with a free kick and provided good dead-ball service. Business as usual for Swansea's only consistent performer.

FW Wayne Routledge, 5 -- Probably the best suited of Swansea's three "attackers" to playing a roaming role, and came close to scoring with a header. That said, his passing was poor.

FW Borja Baston, 5 -- Given no chance to shine having been asked to play a role that doesn't suit his skills at all. Completely wasted at Swansea so far and Huw Jenkins should be livid that his club's record signing is being misused so badly.

Substitutes

FW Fernando Llorente, 7 -- Showed his ability by scoring yet again. Imagine what he could do with a stronger supporting cast.

MF Jefferson Montero, 6 -- Looked dangerous but was injured 24 minutes after coming on.

MF Nathan Dyer, 6 -- Set up Llorente's goal but was slack in playing Michail Antonio onside for West Ham's third.

