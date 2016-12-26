Swansea's desperate situation under Bob Bradley as club fights to survive

Steve Nicol says Swansea's match against West Ham could be Bob Bradley's last chance to save his job.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Swansea have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can Bob Bradley keep his job and keep Swansea in the Premier League?

Grade: F

Positives:

It is difficult to pick out many positives from the mess Swansea are in at present, but the emergence of prospect Jay Fulton as a first-team player has been encouraging. The young Scot has the makings of a solid box-to-box midfielder: tough in the tackle and happy to join the attack.

Similarly, newcomer Alfie Mawson looks to have been a shrewd buy. The defender has been given a trial by fire in this Swansea side and is earning his spurs the hard way. Perhaps that's better than being mollycoddled in the security of a better team. He'll probably learn a lot more -- and learn it quickly -- with the way Swansea are playing of late.

Mo Barrow was promoted to a first-team berth having been Andre Ayew's understudy last season, and looks to be developing into a decent attacker. Fernando Llorente has shown that he still has plenty left in the tank, provided he is given decent service.

Negatives:

Swansea's defence is the worst it has ever looked, and the side lacks both mental and physical toughness all across the field. The Swans did not adequately replace former captain Ashley Williams over the summer, and no new leaders have emerged from a defence short on star power.

New manager Bradley has offered nothing of note to date. In his handful of games so far, he has switched from heavy rotation to almost no rotation at all, from a strikerless 4-3-3 to a classic 4-2-3-1, and from playing a passive defensive game to playing with a high press.

There seems to be no real agenda or pattern here, and if Swansea are to avoid relegation, they will need a focused survival plan. January reinforcements are necessary and could make the difference between survival and relegation for a team short on depth at pretty much every position. But what kind of high-calibre players will want to jump on board a sinking ship? Perhaps only those chasing a big salary for their trouble, which Swansea will be loathe to pay.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been a rare bright point in a season of lows.

Star man:

Gylfi Sigurdsson. It seems no matter how poorly the rest of his teammates play, Swansea's talisman is always on form. There was a time, particularly during Garry Monk's tenure as manager, when the Icelandic international would go missing for long stretches in games. Ever since Monk's dismissal, Sigurdsson has been a force for Swansea.

This season he has added more physicality to his game, leading the line with a high press and always looking to make something happen offensively. He regularly leads the team in shots, key passes, or both, has never missed a penalty in a Swans shirt, and is among the league's very best dead ball specialists.

As bad as Swansea's plight is this season, the team are still only a couple of wins and some favourable results elsewhere from climbing out of the relegation zone. Without Sigurdsson, Swansea's season would probably already be over. While the playmaker remains healthy, the Swans will still have a chance to engineer a memorable escape act.

Bob Bradley has had a miserable time so far.

Flop:

Bradley. Much was expected of the American manager who had to contend with many unfairly raised eyebrows over his nationality, but who had an impressive enough CV to warrant taking a chance on.

Sadly, the coach has completely failed to bring anything interesting, new or effective to Swansea. His team's defence is farcically bad and the manager's team selections have provoked confusion and frustration from the fan base more often than not. Bradley apologists are quick to point out he inherited a poor squad, but that's only telling half the story.

His predecessor, Francesco Guidolin, managed a far better defensive record with exactly the same players (0.8 goals-per-game better) and besides, it is not as though anyone forced Bradley to take the job. He knew exactly what he was getting into, which players he would have to work with, and how tough the Premier League is. He still chose to take up the challenge.

Blaming the strength of the squad for poor results is to undermine the manager's position. His job is to get results with the squad at his disposal, after all. The real question is whether Bradley is getting the best that could be expected out of his weak squad? The answer has to be an emphatic no.

Predicted finish:

At present, relegation seems likely.