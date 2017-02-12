Sunderland chase shadows in defeat to Southampton as N'Dong disappoints

The pressure continues to mount for bottom-of-the-table Sunderland after Southampton cruised to an easy win.

After last week's spectacular and welcome victory at Crystal Palace, which gave Sunderland hope in their efforts to avoid relegation, the team reverted to type and suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Southampton.

Sunderland started well, but failed to open the scoring and the visitors gradually got into the game. By half-time, Claude Puel's team were two goals to the good through new signing Manolo Gabbiadini and in full control as Sunderland chased shadows for the best part of an hour.

The first shot on goal from David Moyes' side came well into the second half through a weak effort by the disappointing Didier N'Dong and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster was not troubled again. At the other end, Vito Mannone pulled off some solid saves, but was left horribly exposed by a defence that was frequently bypassed by the away side.

Two late goals prompted a mass exodus as Moyes slumped in his seat and the home support realised that last week was a one-off -- that the organisational weaknesses that exist at the Stadium of Light will surely consign this famous old club to a ninth relegation from the top flight. Moyes and his players are running out of games and support.

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Very few. Darron Gibson turned in a decent performance on his debut and there were some flashes of the unexpected from Adnan Januzaj, but there was nothing in this showing to suggest that "The Great Escape Volume V" is on.

Negatives

There was some dreadful defending, particularly when up against the very impressive Gabbiadini, who destroyed both Lamine Kone and John O'Shea for the second goal. Heads went down in the second period, as Sunderland were completely outplayed by a Saints side who have struggled since Christmas. At the end, the home team looked like they knew they had no future in the Premier League.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Moyes picked the strongest team and they played some crisp and entertaining football in the first 25 minutes. Managers have to trust their players to perform and here too many did not.

Player Ratings (1-10; 10 =best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Vito Mannone, 6 -- Was not at fault for the goals, but his speed of distribution is so slow that it allows the opposition to regain their shape.

DF Billy Jones, 5 -- Found Ryan Bertrand difficult to handle in the second half. Tried hard, but lacks the quality needed at this level.

DF Lamine Kone, 5 -- Was to blame for the second (and clinching) goal when he was easily turned by Gabbiadini and might have done better with the first. Very disappointing after his excellent performance last week.

DF John O'Shea, 5 -- Was withdrawn at half-time as Moyes reverted to a flat-back four. Found Gabbiadini to be a real handful.

DF Jason Denayer, 5 -- Was unfortunate with the own goal, but struggled against a quick and mobile Southampton attack.

DF Brian Oviedo, 6 -- Started well, but faded as the game went on. Showed some useful touches going forward and won the ball well.

MF Sebastian Larsson, 5 -- Worked hard, but rarely supplied a defence-splitting pass. Struggled to get to grips with a smooth Saints midfield.

MF Didier N'Dong, 4 -- Was nowhere near the high standards he set at Palace. Caught in possession far too often and gave the ball away frequently.

MF Darron Gibson, 6, -- Looked good for the first 25 minutes and always sought to pass the ball carefully. Tired towards the end.

FW Adnan Januzaj, 5 -- Made one excellent run in the opening period, but faded away badly and looked thoroughly disillusioned by the end of the game. Was brushed off the ball far too easily.

FW Jermain Defoe, 5 -- Was never given a decent ball and found it hard going.

Substitutes

MF Stephen Pienaar, 4 -- Found the game passing him by far too often. Looks a spent force at this level.

FW Fabio Borini, 4 -- Contributed very little that was positive.

MF Wahbi Khazri, N/A -- Looked busy and had a goal disallowed for offside.