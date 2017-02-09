Sunderland teetering between hope and despair in Moyes' great escape bid

Sunderland manager David Moyes was beaming after his side's 4-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Sunderland go into the last third of yet another difficult season buoyed by that astonishing 4-0 win at Crystal Palace last Saturday and knowing that a win over Southampton and other helpful results would lift them out of the bottom three for the first time since August.

In the past, there has been a tendency for a significant victory to be followed by a disappointing and often dismal defeat. At this delicate stage of the season, a repeat of this unfortunate habit has to be avoided at all costs if the Wearsiders are to escape relegation to the Championship.

Southampton offer a very good opportunity for progress to be made. They have performed poorly by their high standards since reaching the final of the EFL Cup and have lost their last two home games by an aggregate of 8-1.

Add to that the breaking up of the successful Jose Fonte / Virgil van Dijk partnership at the back and they appear to be in some disarray. The capture of Manolo Gabbiadini may not paper over the cracks currently showing in the Saints' lineup.

However, they are a far better equipped side than Sunderland have been for much of the season and David Moyes' men must build on that improbable rout of Palace and the hard fought home draw with Tottenham.

The defence looks more solid now Lamine Kone has returned refreshed from a non-playing part for Ivory Coast at the African Nations Cup. His last two performances were reminiscent of the splendid ones he put in when he arrived from France 12 months ago and his energy and determination will be needed in this game.

The same applies to Didier Ndong, who scored his first Sunderland goal last week and is starting to look like a good acquisition. The Gabon-born 22-year-old arrived in September as a young man from Lorient in France, far from home and with limited English. At times he looked out of his depth but he showed in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Jan. 2 that he could get forward. He has certainly done that in the two subsequent games.

Sunderland gave their survival bid a shot in the arm with a stunning victory at Crystal Palace.

Bryan Oviedo, Patrick van Aanholt's replacement, looks to have given more stability to the back four although the attacking strength of the Dutchman will be missed. Two clean sheets in a row is almost unheard of in current Sunderland history and a third would be most welcome.

The attack looked strong last time out, admittedly against a porous Palace defence, and supporters will be hoping Adnan Januzaj can show the spark and pace that was on display at Selhurst Park. The young Belgian has flattered to deceive in his time in the North East and now needs to show a greater level of consistency if he is to justify his place in Moyes' team.

The manager has had a difficult time at the Stadium of Light, something the support has appreciated. Some performances have given rise to hope while others have been dismal. He now needs to set his team right and make sure they can create a tempo against a Southampton side that appear to have Wembley and Manchester United on their minds.

New players have arrived and they all played a part last week. Oviedo looked solid, Joleon Lescott came on for John O'Shea and defended gamely while Darron Gibson replaced Jack Rodwell and looked sound. All three can play a major part in the run in; all three know Moyes well and were all signed by him for Everton. Add Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe to that list and you have a good Everton framework -- albeit from the 2009 vintage.

Sunderland have a chance as long as Jermain Defoe remains fit. He has caused a number of problems for the Saints over the last couple of seasons and will be looking to add to his goal tally against them.

With a crowd in excess of 40,000 expected, this could be a make or break day for the Black Cats. Their loyal support will not want any more disappointment heaped on them.