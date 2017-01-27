Lamine Kone, Jermain Defoe and Didier Ndong brilliant in Sunderland win

Crystal Palace were stunned at home to Sunderland thanks to goals from Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and two from Jermain Defoe.

David Moyes struggles to recall being part of a first-half performance more dominant than Sunderland's at Crystal Palace.

Sunderland gained three vital points in their efforts to avoid the drop with an astonishing 4-0 win over relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. For manager David Moyes, there was much to be pleased about but for Sam Allardyce, his predecessor at the Stadium of Light, there was nothing but misery.

All four goals came in the first half, three of them in a seven-minute burst prior to half-time, as a fragile Palace defence shattered. Lamine Kone had given the Wearsiders an early lead with his first of the season, and then Didier Ndong opened his account for the club with a drilled shot from 25 metres out. Both players have looked far better and more settled since their return from the African Nations Cup.

With half-time approaching, Jermain Defoe rattled in a brace to put the game beyond Palace's reach and to show why Allardyce was so concerned about the impact the former England player would have if he were given half a chance. Both goals were set up by Adnan Januzaj, who looked a far better player than at any time since he joined from Manchester United.

The challenge of keeping a second successive clean sheet was met in the second half with Vito Mannone making some smart stops aided and abetted by centre-half Kone showing exactly why Allardyce signed him from Lorient 12 months ago. It was a very satisfying showing from a team who now have to maintain this level of performance for the last 14 games.

Positives

This was a fine team performance bereft of the usual errors which have cost Sunderland so dearly recently. There are good players in the club and they now seem to be fully buying into the Moyes philosophy. Struggling players have left and more accomplished ones have come in. Jack Rodwell's unenviable record of 38 starts for Sunderland in the Premier League and never having won has been consigned to the dustbin of history.

Negatives

Injuries to Rodwell, John O'Shea and Januzaj were the only cloud on the horizon. It would be just Sunderland's luck to lose players after such a splendid performance.

Manager rating out of 10

10 -- Moyes picked a side which looked comfortable on and off the ball. Tactically, he out-thought Allardyce and got good performances out of a number of previously under-performing players.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Vito Mannone, 8 -- A very competent and confident performance from a keeper who has had his critics. He will not stand aside quietly when Jordan Pickford returns from injury.

DF Billy Jones, 7 -- Effective in defence and was up in the box to distract the Palace keeper for the first goal.

DF Lamine Kone, 9 -- Scored the opening goal and kept Christian Benteke quiet. This was a fine display from the Ivory Coast international who appears to be in a much more settled frame of mind.

DF John O'Shea, 8 -- The 35-year-old looks far more comfortable with Kone and Jason Denayer alongside him. It was a shame that he picked up an injury.

DF Jason Denayer, 8 -- Prepared to put his body on the line and made a couple of outstanding blocks in the second half. He is another young player who is beginning to look like a very good one.

DF Brian Oviedo, 9 -- A very impressive debut from the Costa Rica international who showed his Palace opposite number how a full-back should defend.

Sunderland were emphatic winners against their relegation rivals.

MF Seb Larsson, 7 -- Picked up an early booking for a foul on Zaha and could have had another before half-time. His delivery from free kicks was much improved and he set up Kone for the opener. As usual, he ran and ran and ran.

MF Didier Ndong, 9 -- Scored his first goal in English football and ran the midfield for an hour until he began to tire. His displays in the last two games have shown why Moyes paid £13.6 million for him.

MF Jack Rodwell, 8 -- A win at last and a quietly effective performance from a player who looked comfortable until injury forced him off just after half-time.

FW Adnan Januzaj, 8 -- The two balls he played to Defoe for goals three and four showed that he has the rare ability to open up a defence. Clearly a real talent, Sunderland will hope that he uses it for the remainder of the season.

FW Jermain Defoe, 9 -- Showed why Allardyce was so worried about him with two goals that epitomised his strength and ability to find the net. As long as Defoe is there, Sunderland have a chance of staying up.

Substitutes

MF Darron Gibson, 7 -- a good debut from a player who will get plenty of opportunities as the season unwinds.

DF Joleon Lescott, 7 -- slotted in well and will be pleased to get some much needed game action in.

MF Stephen Pienaar. N/R -- the third former Everton player to come off the bench. Did what was expected of him as Sunderland saw the game out.