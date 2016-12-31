Jack Rodwell the bright spot as Sunderland draw with Burnley

David Moyes praises Wayne Rooney for tying Bobby Charlton's goal-scoring record, then slams his side's FA Cup performance.

Sunderland's turgid goalless draw against Burney on Saturday kept them in the FA Cup, though with an unwelcome replay in the midst of their desperate bid for Premier League survival.

David Moyes' side offered little threat beyond two first-half efforts from the improving Jack Rodwell, and would have lost had Burnley been sharper in front of goal.

Sam Vokes was denied by a fine early save when one-on-one with Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone and James Tarkowski hit a post with a second-half header. Sunderland had brief bright spells but were the poorer side for long periods.

But this was emphatically a game to forget, except that the draw imposes a midweek trip to Burnley between crucial league games at home at Stoke City and away to West Brom.

Positives

The return to form of Rodwell, who has turned in two impressive performances in six days, could solve one of Moyes' problems. After all his injuries and lack of success even when fit, the former England man looks a changed player.

Negatives

With all they have to endure in the league, Sunderland supporters can be forgiven for not turning up in force. But might a bigger crowd than just 17,600, in a stadium accustomed to housing 40,000 of more, have produced a more inspiring atmosphere for the team?

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- After packing his bench with under-23s on a day arguably ripe for trying out young talent, Moyes used only one substitute, sending on veteran defender John O'Shea late to avoid defeat.

Sunderland Sunderland Burnley Burnley 0 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Vito Mannone, 7 -- Made one superb early save after Vokes had skipped effortlessly past Papy Djilobodji and a goal seemed certain, and was assured throughout.

DF Javier Manquillo, 5 -- Never entirely comfortable and showed woeful judgement with a miscued cross when when set up brilliantly by Fabio Borini.

DF Jason Denayer, 6 -- A steady game in central defence, digging Djilobodji out of trouble more than once.

DF Papy Djilobodji, 5 -- The former Chelsea defender had a nightmare in the 4-1 league defeat at Burnley on Dec. 31 and was again under par despite having bounced back strongly against Liverpool last Monday.

DF Patrick van Aanholt, 6 -- An unremarkable game by his standards, with insufficient contribution to attacks on the left.

Jack Rodwell slides in on Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson.

DF Donald Love, 7 -- Impressed again with hard work and unspectacular but tidy play.

MF Sebastian Larsson, 6 -- No shortage of his customary industry but little end product.

MF Jack Rodwell, 8 -- Involved in most of the rare excitement in front of Burnley's goal and particularly unfortunate with two first-half efforts. A reassuringly committed display.

MF Fabio Borini, 6 -- A handful for Burnley with intelligent, incisive play early in the game but faded.

MF Adnan Janujaz, 5 -- Anonymous for much of the game and provided little real spark to suggest a Sunderland breakthrough.

FW Jermain Defoe, 6 -- Never stopped trying and did seem to be bundled over in the Burnley penalty area, only to be penalised, but never truly looked like scoring.

Substitutes:

DF John O'Shea, N/R - Sent on after 84 minutes, with Moyes openly concerned this was a game to be saved, not won.

Colin is ESPN FC's Sunderland blogger. Follow him on Twitter at @salutsunderland