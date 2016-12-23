Vito Mannone, Jermain Defoe fantastic as Sunderland draw Liverpool

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win.

Paul Mariner says stupid mistakes cost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a chance to move three points within leaders Chelsea.

Sunderland recovered from the nightmare of a New Year's Eve hammering at Burnley to fight back twice from behind and earn a thoroughly deserved 2-2 draw against title contenders Liverpool on Saturday.

Jermain Defoe took his season's goal tally to 11, extraordinary for a striker playing in a struggling side, with the two penalties that won David Moyes' team an unexpected point. Sunderland should have been given a third spot kick when Emre Can blatantly handled the ball; in short, a win would not have been an injustice.

For all of Liverpool's greater possession and undoubted man-for-man superiority, Moyes' side played with heartening resolve and never looked beaten. The key to Sunderland's spirited draw was the exemplary manner in which the players most culpable at Burnley, notably centre-back Papy Djilobodji and goalkeeper Vito Mannone (the latter back in for the injured Jordan Pickford) redeemed themselves with excellent individual displays.

Positives

Sunderland needed a huge improvement on the appalling display at Burnley and produced one for another big Stadium of Light crowd of more than 46,000. Defoe kept his cool to convert two penalties and man-of-the-match Mannone came up with a succession of important saves.

Negatives

No Sunderland player let himself down But referee Anthony Taylor had a patchy afternoon, getting most of the big decisions right but surely wrong to deny another Sunderland penalty for handball by Emre Can.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Yet more injuries (Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe) left Moyes with selection headaches. From a threadbare squad of fit players, he somehow found a line-up and a 4-4-1-1 shape that mustered a heartily strong test for one the best Premier League sides.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Vito Mannone, 9 -- One of several under-performers in the hammering at Burnley, Mannone made at least seven good saves, commanded his area with confidence and was blameless for either Liverpool goal.

DF Donald Love, 7 -- Did his job at right-back well and used the ball intelligently, with some old-fashioned hoofed clearances when necessary.

DF Papy Djilobodji, 8 -- Unrecognisable from his wretched performance on Dec. 31 and a return to the robust central defending that he'd shown he could manage.

DF John O'Shea, 7 -- Calm and influential at the heart of defence.

DF Patrick van Aanholt, 7 -- Pushed forward whenever he could and made the right decisions at the back.

MF Didier Ndong, 8 -- His best game for months, terrier-like in seizing possession and breaking up Liverpool attacks, and often cultured on the ball.

Vito Mannone commanded his area brilliantly as Sunderland fought back for a point vs. Liverpool.

MF Sebastian Larsson, 7 -- Showed ample signs that a long injury layoff has not impaired his combatively industrious midfield qualities. Talked himself into a booking when protesting Liverpool's second goal even though Djilobodji had played Sadio Mane onside.

MF Jack Rodwell, 7 -- Also picked up a silly yellow card moments after a decent attempt on goal. But he can be satisfied with a hard-working, effective return to the first team.

MF Fabio Borini, 7 -- Fought for the ball all over the pitch, showing the tenacity and class Sunderland will need if they are going to stay up. Pointlessly argued with Defoe over who should take the second penalty.

MF Adnan Januzaj, 7 -- Some excellent touches and plenty of diligent effort. He is on the brink of offering a match-winning performance to live up to Moyes' billing as the most naturally gifted member of his squad.

FW Jermain Defoe, 8 -- A constant threat to Liverpool. His two penalties were expertly taken and he would probably be celebrating a hat trick had referee Taylor refused given a third spot kick for Emre Can's clear handball.

Substitutes

MF Javier Manquillo, 7 -- A brief but promising return to first-team action after replacing the tiring Rodwell.

MF Wahbi Khazri, NR -- Not enough time on the field to make a difference.

