Papy Djilobodji unable to prevent Sunderland loss at Manchester United

Manchester United get their fourth-straight win in the Premier League behind the performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

David Moyes says it's always hard to play at Old Trafford and was impressed overall with Sunderland's effort.

David Moyes made an unsuccessful return to Old Trafford as his Sunderland team slid to a 3-1 defeat to leave them well ensconced in the bottom three -- although they are still two points from safety. The Wearsiders never really looked like taking anything from a smooth and effective Manchester United but there were some positives to take into crucial games at Burnley and at home to title challengers Liverpool.

The game hinged on a catastrophic error by central midfielder Didier Ndong. He was given a poor pass by Lamine Kone but should have controlled the ball far better than he did. He allowed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to dispossess him and run 40 yards to plant the ball firmly past Jordan Pickford to wrap the game up for United.

Up until then, Sunderland had been diligent without ever really threatening to prevent a fourth successive win for the home team. They defended in numbers and both Lamine Kone and Papy Djilobodji did well in the middle of the defence.

The midfield was industrious rather than inspirational with Seb Larsson, Jason Denayer and Ndong, harrying, chasing and tackling well. They were supplemented by Fabio Borini and Victor Anichebe and, had they held out until half-time, they may have gone on to take a point.

That United went in one goal to the good was partly due to the inspirational Ibrahimovic and partly due to a lack of concentration by defenders. The Swede's sublime pass to Blind allowed the Dutchman to open the scoring and a third (offside) goal from Mkhitaryan, which should have been stopped by Kone, gilded the lily for the Reds. There was still time for Fabio Borini to score the best goal of the game and to give the Wearsiders some consolation.

The game plan was well followed and there were good performances from the two central defenders, both of whom could be missing for the duration of the African Nations Cup.

Basic errors like the one made by Ndong must be cut out if the team is to survive in the Premier League. The hard work covers up a worrying lack of creativity in the crucial midfield area.

6 -- Moyes had set up a sound game plan and with eight minutes remaining, there was always a chance that an equaliser might be conjured up from somewhere. Ndong's error and Mkhitaryan's sensational offside flick put paid to that. He has little to work with and had three young players on the bench. He might have replaced Larsson with Wahbi Khazri earlier.

GK Jordan Pickford, 7 -- Another highly competent game from a keeper who could be heading for bigger things than Sunderland's annual relegation battle. One exceptional stop in the second half.

DF Billy Jones, 6 -- Targeted by United in the first half, he stuck to his task and got forward whenever he could.

DF Lamine Kone, 7 -- Looked comfortable until the last eight minutes. Showed some leadership at the back and will be missed in January.

DF Papy Djilobodji, 8 -- Beginning to show why Moyes spent £6 million on him. Read the game well and was quick and strong throughout.

Papy Djilobodji signed for Sunderland from Chelsea in the summer.

DF Patrick Van Aanholt, 7 -- Another defender who had an effective game. Forced a good save from David De Gea in the first half.

MF Fabio Borini, 6 -- Opened his account for the season with an excellent volley, although the game had gone by then. Tracked back and helped out wherever he could.

MF Jason Denayer, 6 -- Helped to stem the United tide and showed pace and ability when going forward.

MF Seb Larsson, 6 -- Ran himself into the ground but showed little creativity.

MF Didier Ndong, 5 -- Had been effective in fetching and carrying the ball but his legs and mind cannot last a full game. Dreadful error to gift Ibrahimovic the goal that won the match.

MF Victor Anichebe, 6 -- Gave Daley Blind a torrid time on the left and moved inside to help Defoe whenever he could.

F Jermain Defoe, 6 -- Few opportunities and played a lone role in the second half.

MF Wahbi Khazri N/R-- Came on for Larsson immediately after the second goal. An earlier appearance might have put United under a modicum of pressure.

MF Donald Love N/R -- Replaced Ndong with a few minutes left. A sentimental substitution perhaps seeing as Love was signed from United.