Sunderland are in for another Premier League season of struggle to survive

David Moyes has lauded his Sunderland side's grit as they bid to avoid the drop.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Sunderland have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can David Moyes keep the Black Cats alive? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: D

Positives:

After a 10-match win-less start, manager Moyes steadied the side, inspiring better shape and movement with a hint of confidence.

The introduction of Victor Anichebe, Moyes' unsung free signing after the summer transfer deadline, has made a significant difference. His strength and vision gave the side options that were previously absent, and there have at least now been some wins.

The returns from injury of Fabio Borini and Sebastian Larsson also raise hope of a more cohesive midfield, though Jan Kirchhoff (also just back in the side) already faces another long layoff after suffering ligament damage to a knee before he could reproduce last season's impressive form.

In defence, Papy Djilobodji has improved greatly from a shaky start. Jermain Defoe's goals have offered a lifeline, as usual, and young Jordan Pickford's performances in goal have been superb, even in bad defeats. His shot-stopping, commanding penalty area presence and superb distribution suggest a player who will play regularly for England, though his own fierce ambition may lead him away from the club he has always supported.

There have been glimpses, starting with the first victory of the season, 2-1 at Bournemouth on Nov. 5, that Moyes is on the brink of having an effective squad with players who can pass to one another and believe in themselves.

David Moyes is close to getting his Sunderland squad to click, but it will be a tall ask to stay up.

Negatives:

If Defoe were absent, it would be difficult to see where sufficient goals might come from to stave off relegation. Anichebe's finishing is patchy despite three well-taken goals in his first two full games, and no Premier League side should reach mid-December with only three players -- full-back Patrick van Aanholt being the other -- having scored.

Moyes' main options at full-back -- Van Aanholt, Billy Jones, Javier Manquillo and Donald Love -- seem more comfortable attacking than defending, which leads to nerve-shredding vulnerability on the flanks.

Then there is Lamine Kone. He has the ability to become one of the best centre-backs to play for Sunderland since the distant days of Charlie Hurley and Dave Watson. Unfortunately for Moyes and the fans, Kone's form has been inconsistent, and there is continued doubt about his commitment to the club, with Everton and West Ham reportedly interested again.

The most pressing problem for Sunderland is their annual failure to build on narrow escapes. Uncertainty about future ownership of the club, as well as warnings that Moyes won't be able to spend much in the January transfer window, offer little encouragement.

Star man:

Defoe. His ability to create opportunities, often out of nothing, along with his sharpness of movement off the ball, is outstanding.

Defoe has looked after his body well enough to keep playing at the highest level of English football. At 34, he often seems as fit as anyone on the pitch, and if he was in a good side with more incisive service, he'd probably be scoring 20 a season.

Defoe has a rich array of scoring touches, even if he's too short to be noted for headed goals. There are the inevitable toe-pokes from short range, but he is much more than a goalmouth poacher. Defoe has scored goals from exquisite volleys, neat shots on the turn and darting, clinically finished runs.

Anichebe's impact could help Defoe as opposing defences strive to counter a second threat. But Sunderland's best, perhaps only hope of surviving once again, rests on Defoe avoiding injury and maintaining his timeless scoring knack.

Jermain Defoe continues to lead this team, but he could use some help up front.

Flop:

Adnan Januzaj's full debut for Manchester United took him to the Stadium of Light, where his two goals secured a 2-1 victory in October 2013. Until recently, he'd done little since returning to Sunderland on loan from United in the summer to earn a place in Wearside's affections. Most of his performances have given the impression of a player who may be as talented as Moyes suggested but has his heart set on playing at a bigger club.

But could the flop turn out to be a star? Recent improvement, in the narrow home defeat to Chelsea on Dec. 14 and more so against Watford three days later, showed what he is capable of. The challenge for Januzaj is to show he can put aside lingering thoughts about his long-term future and seize the opportunity to rebuild his career with Sunderland.

Predicted finish:

Hopes of a comfortable, mid-table season have been dashed. As such, relegation is a distinct possibility, leaving 16th or 17th place as no more than viable targets.

Colin is ESPN FC's Sunderland blogger. Follow him on Twitter at @salutsunderland