Bruno Martins Indi excels in drab Stoke win over Crystal Palace

Joe Allen's second half finish gave Stoke a narrow 1-0 victory, adding to Big Sam's relegation woes.

Mark Hughes says it was far from Stoke's best performance, but loved his team's response against a resurgent Crystal Palace.

Three points and a clean sheet against any Premier League team is not to be sniffed at, but Stoke's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was about as uninspiring as victories get. It was an open game featuring two sides playing well below their collective abilities whose shared game plan was to pick up the second ball off their respective target men.

It led to a relatively uneventful contest with little in the way of goalmouth action but one that was won with a rare departure from long balls forward in favour of some incisive play on the ground. It was a lead that failed to be threatened by a limp Palace team who offered little on the day against a Stoke side who will need to do much better against more capable opposition.

The performance of Ramadan Sobhi was a boost to Mark Hughes, whose sides play so much better with two capable wide men. Having two bona fide wingers meant that there was a meaningful option on either flank to concentrate the team's forays forward.

...which makes it all the more disappointing that the game plan was to largely bypass them in favour of long balls up to Peter Crouch. Of course, he won plenty in the air, but a moment of brilliance on the grass rescued a tiresome tactic that has underwhelmed for the last three games.

7 -- Hughes' game plan continues to frustrate but credit must be given for throwing in Sobhi for a start over the left, which led to a much more balanced side. His substitutions were positive but, when one of them is always to bring Charlie Adam off, questions perhaps need to be asked.

GK Lee Grant, 7 -- Had mixed fortunes with his distribution but comfortably dealt with what little was thrown at him.

DF Phil Bardsley, 7 -- Was facing the dangerous and quick Andros Townsend and aside from one or two moments where he was caught out, coped admirably.

DF Ryan Shawcross, 7 -- Had a difficult game against the physical Christian Benteke but managed to shackle him successfully for the most part. Winner.

DF Bruno Martins Indi, 9 -- Defended brilliantly, using excellent judgement and timing to make a number of crucial interventions. Deceptively quick and rarely rash with his challenges in his latest man-of-the-match performance.

Bruno Martins Indi was Stoke's most impressive performer against Crystal Palace.

DF Erik Pieters, 8 -- Decided early on to get tight to the tricky Wilfried Zaha, which resulted in him enjoying the upper hand and the winger being swapped to the other side. Not as effective on the front foot as he often is given that his usual partner was on the opposite flank.

MF Marko Arnautovic, 8 -- Created the goal with a brilliantly timed and weighted throughball into Sobhi and was unlucky not to get a goal for himself in the first half having gambled on Crouch's knock-down. Worked tirelessly out of possession to complete an impressive showing.

MF Glenn Whelan, 6 -- Covered his colleagues well but at times showed poor awareness in possession of the ball. That said, he made the second best pass of the day with a driven ball wide to Sobhi, which ended with an effort on goal.

MF Charlie Adam, 7 -- Guilty of trying too hard to make the killer pass, resulting in possession being all too readily lost. Was better with his set-piece delivery from corners but otherwise disappointing before being rightly replaced.

MF Ramadan Sobhi, 8 -- A sparkling showing from the young Egypt international, who put in a mature and rounded performance boasting pace and skill. Used his strength well, including in the lead-up to his assist for the goal.

No. 10 Joe Allen, 8 -- Struggled to impose himself in the first half but persisted with a number of promising runs to get into dangerous areas throughout. Expertly dispatched the winner having again done well to anticipate play.

FW Peter Crouch, 7 -- Won the majority of his headers but failed to have much of a personal impact in the final third. Should perhaps have done better with the one chance that did fall his way, but a poor touch put paid to that.

DF Glen Johnson, 8 -- Coped well having come into the game from the bench and showed good composure to dribble his way upfield.

MF Ibrahim Afellay, N/R -- Brought absolute composure to the middle third, showcasing some of the best close control on display to maintain his side's lead.

MF Mame Diouf, N/R -- Helped run the clock down with some clever play down the line.

James Whittaker is ESPN FC's Stoke blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @northstokie