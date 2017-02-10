Stoke seek an end to Saido Berahino tribulations with Palace up next

Stoke boss Mark Hughes discusses news of Saido Berahino's ban and how it was leaked.

The visit of Sam Allardyce's floundering Crystal Palace would appear to offer Stoke a timely opportunity for redemption in the aftermath of the disappointing 1-0 loss to West Brom in their last game.

It is a contest that almost a week on is still creating headlines amid accusations over exactly who was responsible for the convenient leak of Saido Berahino's ban just two days before the sides met. It's a war of words that looks set to continue but for now Mark Hughes and his players need to move on and instead focus on Saturday's game.

From a neutral perspective, the loss against West Brom would appear to be little more than a blip in an otherwise impressive run of form so far this calendar year but in truth the alarm bells have long since been ringing. While the Potters went into that game sat pretty up in ninth place in the Premier League, their victories this season have come almost exclusively against sides who at the time of playing were in the bottom reaches of the league.

In that respect, the visit of a Palace side kept off the bottom by virtue of their goal difference being not quite as horrendous as Sunderland's is a welcome one for the players and fans. It's been a nightmare return to club management for Allardyce, who has seen his new side fail to take to his seasoned methods. Despite being heavily backed in the January transfer window, he has won just one of his seven league games in charge with a crushing 4-0 defeat to Sunderland in their last match compounding a frustrating campaign.

Having suffered such an indignity at the hands of their relegation rivals, the next game often goes one of two ways; a sea change in performance or a continuation of their woes. Stoke will be hoping it is the latter but they will need to make their chances count if they are to take full advantage on the day.

The most potent goal-scorer at their disposal would appear to be the man subject to so much attention over the last week; Berahino. At least, that would certainly be the case were he fit and on the kind of form he is clearly capable of producing. He would be the first to admit he is nowhere near that level yet but even in his current state, he is already showing promising signs.

The key question therefore is whether or not he will replace or supplement the current main man at the top of the pitch; Peter Crouch. He has enjoyed an extended run in the team but there is a feeling that much of his momentum in recent weeks was fuelled by a desire to reach that historic milestone of 100 Premier League goals, a feat he has now achieved.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the former England international deposed and Berahino to take his place as the man to lead the line. However, given the latter's current fitness levels it seems unlikely that would be a move sanctioned as early as Saturday and instead fans are more likely to see their new signing feature from the bench once more.

One positive move the manager can make is to make a change on the right side of attack having seen Ibrahim Afellay toil to little effect there in his last two outings. Ideally, Xherdan Shaqiri would be back in contention for selection but his availability is unknown having suffered yet another injury to one of his mammoth calf muscles.

Other options include a recall to that side for Mame Diouf or a starting role for rookie Julien Ngoy who has slowly been trusted with more minutes on the pitch with each passing week. Assistant manager Mark Bowen suggested the young Belgian was a serious contender for a starting role against Everton last month so it's not inconceivable that he could get his big chance against a side in crisis.

His cameo in the West Brom game was mixed but it's important his exposure to the first team continues and one or two risks are taken in order to give him the best platform possible to develop his undoubted talents.

Indeed, Hughes must embrace the concept of trying to improve his side for the better and preferably back into the dynamic and exciting prospect he was starting to create in 2015.

With the Potters arguably safe from being dragged into a relegation battle and the top seven places starting to take shape, it would seem there is little to lose but much to gain for what is left of the season.

James Whittaker is ESPN FC's Stoke blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @northstokie