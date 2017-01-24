Tony Pulis haunts Stoke once more as Berahino endures tough Baggies return

Stoke boss Mark Hughes discusses Saido Berahino's ban and how news of it came to light.

There aren't many certainties in life but Stoke losing against Tony Pulis is one of them and their latest 1-0 reverse at West Brom ensured that trend continued.

It was a contest fought amid a war of words between the two managers that culminated in Pulis not shaking Mark Hughes' hand at the start or end of the game, with plenty of gamesmanship in-between. The Baggies didn't need any off-pitch advantage, though, as they were the better side, playing with decisive pace and movement. Their lead was well deserved and if anything they will be disappointed they didn't win by more than a solitary goal.

Stoke had their chances but two poor headers from Erik Pieters and Joe Allen saw them leave the Black Country with nothing. Again.

Positives

The only real positive was the manager changing his approach so early in the game and introducing much needed pace and power. It's something the fans have missed and they'll be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks as Saido Berahino finds his way to full fitness.

Negatives

The midfield continues to be a concern with neither Charlie Adam nor Glenn Whelan impressing. Over on the right side Ibrahim Afellay's final ball from wide was appalling; which shouldn't really come as a surprise given he is not a winger.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Hughes' game-plan was entirely wrong with aimless lumps towards immobile 36-year-old Peter Crouch bread and butter to the West Brom defence.

To his credit, he brought on players to change it with plenty of the game left but the opposition had their lead by then and put plenty of men behind the ball to protect it.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Lee Grant, 7 -- Made saves when expected to, including a couple of flying efforts to keep his side in the game.

DF Phil Bardsley, 8 -- Played a telling part in both defence and attack with a passion that others would do well to adopt. Had the most shots on goal as well as a couple of key passes in the final third.

DF Ryan Shawcross, 7 -- Enjoyed the physical battle with Salomon Rondon but was perhaps fortunate to get away with some of their tussles by a lenient referee. Failed to make a single tackle.

DF Bruno Martins Indi, 7 -- Coped well when exposed by a lack of numbers and made important interceptions in the middle third to stop the opposition attack getting in behind.

DF Erik Pieters, 7 -- A solid performance from the Dutchman, who defended well against the dangerous Matt Phillips. Was given plenty of space on the front foot against a deep defence in the second half but should have done better with his crosses, not to mention the golden chance he had to equalise.

MF Ibrahim Afellay, 6 -- Always tidy in close possession but exposed in an unfamiliar wide role. Despite that, he should have done much better with his deliveries from wide. None of the seven he attempted found a teammate.

MF Glenn Whelan, 6 -- Was poor for the home side's opener but made up for it with a crucial goal-saving block after tracking his runner well. However, the rest of his performance was below-par with no tackles, interceptions or clearances all afternoon.

MF Charlie Adam, 6 -- Tried his best to affect the game but was far too loose in possession and as usual struggled without the ball (when he wasn't slipping over).

MF Marko Arnautovic, 7 -- Always an important outlet but one who came up against a player who is equally as physical as him in Allan Nyom. Was frustrated and as a result ineffective once that personal battle was lost.

No.10 Joe Allen, 7 -- Struggled to pick up the second ball off Crouch but found more time and space to get on the ball once moved back into a deeper midfield role.

FW Peter Crouch, 6 -- Won his headers but struggled to hold the ball up while being barged into by two or three defenders at a time, who successfully shackled him from the first minute.

Substitutes

MF Julien Ngoy, 6 -- Brought some pace and trickery to the right side but showed poor judgement by trying to beat three or four players at a time before losing a bit of confidence as a result.

FW Saido Berahino, 6 -- Starved of service and opportunities in a game he was desperate to score in.

FW Mame Diouf, 6 -- Introduced some agility and muscle but struggled to make it count against a defence hell bent on maintaining their lead.

James Whittaker is ESPN FC's Stoke blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @northstokie