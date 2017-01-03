Hughes, Stoke out to conquer bogey ground, the Stadium of Light

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
1
0
LIVE 27'
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Torino
0
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 9/4  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 9/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Stoke seek to end 14-game drought at Sunderland

Stoke James Whittaker
Read

Hughes, Stoke still searching for an identity

Stoke James Whittaker
Read
Peter Crouch doubled Stoke's lead shortly after half-time.

Crouch makes it two in two for Stoke

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Stoke trouble Chelsea but fall short

Stoke James Whittaker
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian brace earns Chelsea 13th straight

The Match Miguel Delaney
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Stoke suffer familiar woe at Anfield

Stoke James Whittaker
Read

Liverpool rout Stoke, move back into second

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Grant, Allen have Stoke back on solid ground

Report Card: Stoke James Whittaker
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Who is suspended for Boxing Day matches?

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Bojan stars but Stoke squander lead vs. Leicester

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Allen, 10-man Stoke grab hard-earned point

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Midweek Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Arnautovic up top an intriguing option

Stoke James Whittaker
Read
Hector Bellerin

Bellerin key as subpar Arsenal win

The Match Michael Cox
Read
James Whittaker Stoke  By James Whittaker
Share
Tweet
   

Hughes, Stoke out to conquer bogey ground, the Stadium of Light

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes discusses what the two-goal victory over Watford means for his side going forward.
English Premier League: Peter Crouch (49') Stoke City 2-0 Watford

Mark Hughes and his Stoke side will be keen to put the shambles of their last game firmly behind them by taking all three points from their visit to relegation-haunted Sunderland.

Their untimely exit from the FA Cup following the embarrassing 2-0 loss to local rivals Wolves is still fresh for the fans who are expecting a suitable response given that it's one of the league's perennial bottom dwellers up next and not a more daunting prospect. In fact, this season the Potters have only managed to beat sides towards the foot of the table with the average position of those opponents being 16th in the league; so there's at least some optimism of a positive result.

SunderlandSunderland
Stoke CityStoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Unfortunately, that hope is tempered by the fact that the Stadium of Light has been a bogey ground for them in recent years. Indeed, the hosts have not lost to Stoke there in any of their last 14 meetings which makes for grim reading for those making the lengthy trip to Wearside.

It remains to be seen what team Hughes decides on amid a lack of consistency when it comes to selecting his starting XI. It's fair to suggest that the ones chosen for the last clutch of Premier League fixtures are not the best available to him and it's a situation that has led to significant unrest among the fan base.

That's not to suggest that he should always select his best players as that won't always be ideal given the range of challenges they will need to overcome. That said, the apparent haste with which he has turned to the older, less mobile players, as well as the tactics better known under his predecessor who bought them -- Tony Pulis -- is curious.

One of those -- Peter Crouch -- is expected to continue up top following Bojan Krkic and Co.'s failure to grasp their rare opportunity to impress against Wolves which, in all likelihood, points to a start for Charlie Adam, too. The Scot is one who usually accompanies the big man onto the pitch, as it is more often than not, he who is charged with finding Crouch's head with his varied range of passing.

Mark Hughes has been under pressure for much of the season and could use a win vs Sunderland to quiet his critics.

Another question that fans will be asking is whether or not they will play in their more recent shape of a 3-4-3 or revert back to a tried and tested 4-2-3-1. Neither are best suited to Crouch's unique strengths and as such the smart money will not be on a goal-fest either way.

There's still more than enough talent to overcome an increasingly despondent Sunderland side, though, and if it is Crouch who features then he must be ably supported in the final third. Long-term absentee Ibrahim Afellay appears to have quickly found favour following his return to the fold and in the absence of Mame Diouf (African Nations Cup) and Jon Walters (injury), the Dutchman could well find himself over on the right as a wing-back. Marko Arnautovic will more than likely start more advanced and over on the left but it's important that they are not the only creative options at the business end of the pitch.

In terms of threats that the hosts have, it's not unfair to suggest they almost solely fall to the feet of Jermain Defoe, who at the ripe old age of 34 continues to terrify top flight defences. He needs just one chance to hit the back of the net so the defenders will need to be switched on at tall times in order to deny him his 12th goal of the campaign.

The reverse fixture -- a 2-0 Stoke win on Oct. 15th -- was a significant game as it came at a point when the Potters were struggling to get their first win of the season and this latest meeting feels similar in the context of continued discontent.

Much like on that occasion, the manager goes into this game under considerable pressure from those in the stands and rightly so having presided over a desperately underwhelming year at the club. He'll be hoping for another win to buy him some goodwill but will need to supplement any result with some hard work in the transfer market to fill one or two gaping holes.

In that respect it promises to be a busy month for Hughes but the hot topic of conversation at the moment is does he still deserve to be here at the end of it?

James Whittaker is ESPN FC's Stoke blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @northstokie

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.