Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/5 
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 5/1  Away: 10/1 
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
James Whittaker Stoke  By James Whittaker
Stoke trouble Chelsea but Mark Hughes' defence struggles again

Stoke boss Mark Hughes bemoaned his side's litany of errors in defeat at Chelsea.

Stoke were all but written off in the run-up to Saturday's 4-2 loss at Chelsea but they more than played their part in a six goal thriller at the home of the champions-elect.

The Potters held their own and controlled the opening exchanges but once the first goal went in, the game quickly turned into an exciting end-to-end contest.

It was one they went on to lose but once again their downfall came courtesy of a number of individual errors at key stages of the game that handed the initiative, and ultimately all three points, to the hosts.

ChelseaChelsea
Stoke CityStoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Positives

Chelsea had only conceded two goals in their last dozen games so to equal that in 90 minutes is a creditable achievement. That Stoke twice came back from behind will also give Mark Hughes encouragement as he continues to tweak his new formation to get the best out of the group of players at his disposal.

Negatives

While they were facing undoubtedly the best team in the league, it was yet another heavy loss for the Potters who end the week having let in eight goals. In fact, on average this season they have conceded four goals once a month which is unacceptable for a team with aspirations of bettering their ninth place finishes of the last three campaigns.

Manager rating out of 10 8 -- Introduced more of a creative element to the final third with the inclusion of Xherdan Shaqiri and Ibrahim Afellay but countered that with the inclusion of Charlie Adam, who had a game to forget.

He should, though, be applauded for acting decisively and positively on going behind a second time and introducing a couple of game changers from the bench.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Lee Grant, 8 -- Made a number of crucial saves to keep his side in the game, including an impressive double stop in the run-up to Gary Cahill's opener. Sadly, not helped by those in front of him.

DF Glen Johnson, 6 -- Used the ball well in possession but found it difficult on the back foot, ending the game as the only defender in red and white without a successful tackle to his name.

DF Ryan Shawcross, 6 -- Another underwhelming performance from the captain, who struggled to contain the dangerous Costa. Defended poorly for at least two of the goals conceded.

DF Bruno Martins Indi, 8 -- More tackles and interceptions than either of his defensive colleagues and showed good composure under pressure to score his first goal for the club. Deceptively quick across the ground, too, more than matching Willian in one particular foot race.

MF Mame Diouf, 7 -- Struggled at times to contain the much-advanced and wide playing Marcos Alonso but topped the tackling charts -- alongside Joe Allen -- with a number of well-timed challenges.

MF Charlie Adam, 5 -- Included for his accuracy of long balls up to Peter Crouch but was otherwise a liability in the middle of the park with his attempts at short passes and defending. Gave away five fouls to complete a miserable afternoon.

MF Joe Allen, 7 -- Tigerish in a deeper defensive midfield role, equalling Diouf for the most tackles made and leading the charts when it came to interceptions. Also managed to break forward to good effect to help his colleagues further up-field.

MF Erik Pieters, 7 -- For the most part, coped well with the tricky Victor Moses but undone to devastating effect from the one-time Stoke loanee in the run up to the hosts' third goal.

FW Xherdan Shaqiri, 6 -- Put in a couple of decent crosses but was otherwise ineffective. Far too lightweight in the challenge and despite playing for just an hour had more unsuccessful touches than any of his team mates.

FW Peter Crouch, 8 -- Ended the game with a goal and an assist and caused the opposition plenty of problems in the air. That said, he struggled to lead the line on the ground and was dispossessed more than anyone else on the pitch, though that was largely because of a lack of support.

FW Ibrahim Afellay, 7 -- Was tidy in possession and left the pitch on the hour mark, completing 100 percent of his passes. He won a number of fouls but struggled to have any meaningful impact.

Substitutes

MF Giannelli Imbula, 6 -- Didn't manage to impose himself on the game but was just inches away from a perfect through-ball late on.

FW Bojan Krkic, 6 -- Positively impacted the game within minutes of his arrival but undid that by trying to play his way out of defence just moments later, which led directly to Chelsea's third.

James Whittaker is ESPN FC's Stoke blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @northstokie

