Jon Walters strikes but Hughes' mistakes cost Stoke at Liverpool

Stoke, eventual 4-1 losers at Liverpool on Tuesday, arrived with a game plan that involved conceding possession and sending long balls forward to Peter Crouch.

But along with goal scorer Jon Walters, Crouch completed a slow frontline and so the search for a first win at Anfield in 57 years continued.

While it worked for all of 10 minutes, it was soon sussed by a Liverpool side who overcame the Potters' opener to hit four in response. The visitors were the architects of their own downfall with at least three of the goals coming from individual errors, with captain Ryan Shawcross the worst offender for a sloppy backpass that substitute Daniel Sturridge converted for the final goal.

Positives

The return of Ibrahim Afellay was a bonus and it speaks volumes that with just an hour of Under-23 action under his belt since a cruciate ligament injury, he looked Stoke's most dangerous player.

Negatives

Where to start? The manager decided on a plan that he has tried numerous times with little success and having spent tens of millions of pounds, he put his faith in percentage balls up to a player who turns 36 next month.

It was also disheartening to see individual errors creeping back into the side as well as another four goal reverse ahead of an even tougher trip to Stamford Bridge to take on table-topping Chelsea.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Decided to start a striker without a league goal in 19 months and when it became obvious his system had been compromised, he waited far too long to change things and when he did, made a hash of his subs. Again.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Lee Grant, 6 -- Didn't do too much wrong but ultimately he still conceded four goals.

DF Glen Johnson, 6 -- Looked impressive at his former club and did well to get a toe on a number of through balls. At fault for the first of Liverpool's four goals with a poor touch that fell straight to Adam Lallana, who duly slotted home.

DF Ryan Shawcross, 6 -- His game will be remembered for the error which handed a goal to Sturridge. Was caught flat-footed and entirely unaware as he first instructed Johnson to play the ball back towards Sturridge before doing so himself.

DF Bruno Martins Indi, 6 -- Pulled around by a dangerous frontline but used the ball well in possession in a defence that was happy just to clear their lines.

MF Mame Diouf, 7 -- Made more tackles than any of his colleagues and bar one or two moments of overplaying in dangerous areas, he did his best to further the side's cause on the right.

MF Glenn Whelan, 6 -- Blocked a couple of dangerous-looking attempts on goal but he was wasteful with his passes. Did his best to gift the opposition a goal by playing the ball straight to them twice in quick succession in the first half.

MF Joe Allen, 7 -- Ran the show in the early stages but when the tables turned he was guilty of trying to do everyone's job. Palpably frustrated at the lack of options when on the ball in the final third which culminated in a cheap booking. Unlucky not to score with a decent effort that would have put his side 2-0 up.

MF Giannelli Imbula, 6 -- Scored an own goal having chased back to defend a move that started with his own lazy defensive header. Largely unimpressive for the rest of the game but out-tackled both Allen and Whelan.

MF Erik Pieters, 7 -- Saw plenty of the ball early on and put in the cross which resulted in the opening goal for Walters. Ended up camped in his own defensive third soon after, though, as the hosts tool control.

FW Peter Crouch, 6 -- Won all but one of his headers but more often than not with no-one around to pick up the second ball. Frustratingly one-paced when a rare through-ball was on.

FW Jon Walters, 7 -- Scored the opener but otherwise ineffective on the front foot with a lack of pace telling when the side broke forward. His other contributions amounted to winning free kicks by backing into the Liverpool defence to encourage fouls.

Substitutes:

MF Ramadan Sobhi, 6 -- Had half an hour to make his mark but failed to meaningfully impact the game.

MF Ibrahim Afellay, N/R -- With the game lost he was introduced for some much-needed match fitness. Looked bright and lively, putting many of his colleagues to shame with some intelligent play and decisive touches.

FW Wilfried Bony, N/R -- Came on about 45 minutes too late but managed to hold the ball up well. Looked surprisingly mobile, though most would in comparison to Crouch.

