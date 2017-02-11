Saints must ignore Man United and EFL Cup and focus on Prem safety

Claude Puel insists he has no time to think about Southampton's run to the EFL Cup final.

The reminders are everywhere. From the EFL Cup final scarves and banners for sale in the club shop, to Southampton fans frantically trying to get their hands on precious tickets for the big day.

Even the training ground was swamped by PR spin doctors and film crews this week in preparations for Southampton's first major final in 14 years.

But the message from Claude Puel to his players ahead of this weekend's crucial Premier League trip to Sunderland could not have been clearer: Forget Wembley. While their EFL Cup final date with Manchester United has hung over the city ever since their stunning semifinal win over Liverpool, Puel is acutely aware the visit to the Stadium of Light could hold equal significance.

After a dreadful run of only one Premier League win since Dec. 18, Southampton are in danger of being dragged into the grim fight for survival -- unthinkable amid those scenes of misty-eyed celebrations at Anfield after substitute Shane Long's dramatic stoppage time winner.

But with Saints in freefall against the backdrop of a growing injury crisis and sides like Sunderland and Hull enjoying an upturn in form, the looks over the shoulder have become more anxious by the week.

History tells us there is usually one team who gets sucked from the comfort of midtable into trouble in the final knockings of the season and Puel is determined it will not be his men.

That is why Puel has placed such importance on Saturday's game in the north east. Beat Sunderland and Saints will move 11 points clear of the team currently propping up the table. Lose and that gap will be reduced to just five.

With only 13 games remaining after -- six of them against Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal -- a loss on Wearside would crank up the pressure on Puel and his players to reach the magical 40-point target usually enough for safety.

Being turned over by a Sunderland team, who had gone nine games without victory before their thumping 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, would also be a body blow for Saints' morale -- not just ahead of the cup final but for the league games ahead.

Southampton are on a poor form of form in the league, with just one win since mid-December.

Puel also knows whether he has been a success or failure since replacing Ronald Koeman last summer will be judged on results after Wembley. All the time Southampton were competing on four fronts, the rotation-loving coach could blame a congested fixture list for any below-par performances.

But after their premature exit from the Europa League and limp 5-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Arsenal's second string, their focus is now firmly on the league -- even with the pleasant distraction of Wembley.

How many teams in the past have reached a cup final and seen their league form fall off the cliff? In the 1990s, Middlesbrough lost both the League and FA Cup finals and dropped into the second tier. Wigan were still basking in the glory of their shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City in 2013 when they tumbled out of the Premier League.

Even Southampton's bitter foes Portsmouth were FA Cup finalists in 2010 when they nosedived into the Championship. Last season, Crystal Palace were minutes away from beating United in the FA Cup at Wembley before they lost in extra time. Their form before and after the final was wretched and they remain in a relegation scrap. More reasons why Puel is keen for his charges to put all their energies into Sunderland.

The cup final will take care of itself but the result on Saturday will go a long way to determining if it is a break from the challenge of pushing for a top half finish or an unwelcome distraction from a relegation battle.

Alex Crook is ESPN FC's Southampton blogger. Follow him on Twitter @alex_crook