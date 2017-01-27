Southampton finish bad week with 100th Premier League home defeat

Claude Puel gave his reaction to Southampton's disappointing home defeat to West Ham.

Southampton ended a miserable week by slumping to a third straight defeat as West Ham triumphed 3-1 in front of a frustrated St Mary's on Saturday.

Manolo Gabbiadini's debut goal after only 12 minutes gave Saints the perfect platform, but one upon which they failed to build.

Andy Carroll levelled just two minutes later before Pedro Obiang's long-ranger and Mark Noble's free kick -- helped into the net by the luckless Steven Davis -- sealed Southampton's 100th Premier League home defeat.

Positives

Gabbiadini became an instant hero and scoring on his first outing eases the pressure on the shoulders of the £17 million import from Napoli.

There are enough bad teams in the Premier League for Southampton to avoid becoming too embroiled in the relegation scrap.

Negatives

The failure to recruit a defender in the transfer window was brutally exposed by a hapless performance at the back. With Virgil van Dijk facing a long lay-off, Southampton may have to score three or more goals to win a game.

Sofiane Boufal hobbling off added to Puel's woes ahead of the EFL Cup final at the end of the month.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Another game, another four changes from Puel, including benching the in-form Shane Long, who smashed the ball into the stands in a show of frustration at the end of the game.

If the manager does not know his best team, how can he expect the players to?

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Fraser Forster, 5 -- Should have saved Obiang's effort. Wrong-footed for Noble's deflected free kick.

DF Cedric Soares, 4 -- Not at his best defensively and could not find his radar going forward. Guilty of some wayward passing.

DF Jack Stephens, 4 -- Could not handle the aerial threat of Carroll. Misses having Van Dijk alongside him.

DF Maya Yoshida, 4 -- Looked like he was running in treacle when he failed to keep up with the hardly quicksilver Carroll in the build-up to the equaliser.

DF Ryan Bertrand, 5 -- His performance was not up to his usual high standards. Puel will be hoping it was just a bad day at the office.

MF Oriol Romeu, 4 -- Failed to get a foothold in midfield and was slow to close down Obiang for West Ham's second goal.

MF James Ward-Prowse 6 -- Unlucky to see second half header tipped over by Darren Randolph. Tried his best to keep the team going at the end.

MF Steve Davis, 6 -- Unlucky when he helped Noble's free kick into the net. Never gave in.

FW Manolo Gabbiadini, 7 -- Took his goal superbly and caused West Ham problems with his movement. Should have done better with second half chance.

FW Jay Rodriguez, 4 -- Completely off the pace before being hauled off at half time.

FW Sofiane Boufal, 6 -- Showed some neat touches before being forced off with second half injury.

Substitutes:

FW Nathan Redmond, 5 -- Made a few dangerous runs but did not see enough of the ball.

FW Shane Long, 5 -- Frustrated not to be called upon from the start.

