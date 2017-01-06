Saints' Premier League woes continue as wasteful attack silenced at Burnley

Joey Barton made an immediate impact on his return to Turf Moor, coming of the bench to down Southampton.

Joey Barton scores on his Burnley return, and explains he's just happy to be back playing football.

Southampton's miserable Premier League form continued as Claude Puel's side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday, their fourth straight loss.

Saints' lack of firepower once again came back to haunt them as they failed to make the most of dominating possession in a match in which Burnley's Tom Heaton was by far the busier goalkeeper. Joey Barton's deflected free kick 12 minutes from time to mark his return to Turf Moor was enough to seal the points for Burnley to the frustration of their visitors.

Positives

Virgil van Dijk underlined why he is now widely regarded as the best central defender in the Premier League with another outstanding display.

Despite slipping to 13th in the table, Southampton's overall play is good, they are just not making the most of their chances. Even if their slide continues, there are enough bad teams in the league for Puel's men not be dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Negatives

Southampton's decline will continue unless they invest in a proven striker. Having 20 shots away from home should be enough to at least get yourself on the score sheet.

The away form continues to be a concern, as is the inability to put together back-to-back results. Saints should have been buoyant after their midweek EFL Cup semifinal win over Liverpool.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Puel certainly does not go along with the old adage, "never change a winning team". Most managers would have named the same XI, injuries permitting, to try to build momentum after the Liverpool triumph, but the Frenchman cannot resist a tinker. Jordy Clasie excelled against the Merseysiders, but his reward was a place on the bench. Jay Rodriguez will also have been disappointed not to start against his old club, with the misfiring Shane Long preferred up front.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Fraser Forster, 6 -- A relatively quiet afternoon as Burnley only mustered three shots on target. Was wrong-footed by the deflection for Barton's free-kick winner.

DF Cedric Soares, 6 -- Didn't have to worry too much about defending as Southampton were mainly on the front foot. Whipped in some dangerous crosses.

DF Maya Yoshida, 6 -- Continues to impress in the absence of wantaway Jose Fonte and finally seems to have won Southampton fans over.

Only a superb save from Burnley keeper Tom Heaton kept Josh Sims from scoring an equaliser for Southampton.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 8 -- Southampton's standout performer once again. No wonder every top team in the Premier League and beyond want to buy him.

DF Ryan Bertrand, 7 -- Looks to be back to his best after being hampered by injuries early in the season. A very dangerous outlet down the left side.

MF Oriol Romeu, 7 -- Could have been forgiven for looking jaded after midweek heroics against Liverpool, but wasn't. Booked for a rash second-half tackle.

MF Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 6 -- Struggling to find any consistency as he is in and out of the team. That rotation seems to have affected his confidence.

MF James Ward-Prowse, 6 -- Played with bundles of energy after coming into the game fresh. His crosses from out wide deserved better end product.

MF Dusan Tadic, 6 -- Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with some near misses, including one effort cleared off the line.

MF Nathan Redmond, 6 -- Tame header that failed to trouble Burnley goalkeeper Heaton as close as he came to adding to Liverpool cup winner.

FW Shane Long, 7 -- Made some good runs into the channels. Needs a goal to boost his confidence.

Substitutes

FW Jay Rodriguez, 6 -- Will be asking questions as to why he did not start the game.

FW Josh Sims, N/A -- Denied late equaliser by superb Heaton save.

