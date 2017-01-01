Boring tag blights Claude Puel's start to life as Southampton boss

Claude Puel says Jose Fonte won't play against Liverpool in the EFL Cup semifinal.

It should be a cause for celebration, a time to reflect on the achievement of Claude Puel leading Southampton to their first League Cup semifinal in three decades only months taking charge at St Mary's.

Excited fans should be queuing round the block to get their hands on tickets for Wednesday's mouth-watering first-leg at home to Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Liverpool.

But instead the build up to the biggest game of Southampton's season, and arguably their biggest since returning to the Premier League in 2012, has been overshadowed by criticism of Puel's boring playing style and apathy from the stands.

Apathy that runs so deep that rather than having to turn people away at the ticket office Southampton are struggling to sell out despite charging just £20 a seat.

Having watched their side score just 10 Premier League home goals all season, crash out of Europe without managing a single goal in three Europa League away games and labour to a 2-2 draw at Championship Norwich in the FA Cup third round, it is not hard to see where the fans' frustration stems from.

Puel's prematch news conferences, streamed by the club's media department on their in-house YouTube channel, do little to change the perception of the Frenchman as anything other than dour -- reflected in the eyes of supporters' by his possession-obsessed tactics.

Despite being encouraged by his PR advisers to adopt a more upbeat demeanour in front of the media, Puel, who it has to be said is a pleasant enough guy, flatly refused to discuss the possibility of taking Southampton to their first major final in 14 years, trotting out the same "We are only looking at the next game," cliché he has all season.

Come on, Claude. This the one time you can allow yourself to get swept away in the occasion. But still there was no flicker of a smile, no hint of a glint in the eye.

Claude Puel has yet to fully win over Southampton fans.

Perhaps we should have come to expect such a pragmatic attitude from a manager who as a player built his reputation on being a hard-working midfielder, solid but certainly not spectacular. Five words which could be used to sum up Southampton's season so far.

However, there could yet be a spectacular end to the campaign, a Wembley date with Manchester United or Hull, and possibly even a first meaningful trophy since the 1976 FA Cup final.

But to turn that pipedream into reality, you sense Puel will have to become more ambitious on and off the pitch.

While Southampton's stubborn defensive display in their 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Liverpool was admirable enough, a similar result on Wednesday will surely not be enough to take into a second leg at an expectant Anfield.

Puel has to send his side out to play on the front foot and try to catch Liverpool by surprise in the early exchanges and hope to exploit the defensive vulnerabilities that continue to undermine Klopp's attempts to bring the glory days back to Merseyside.

It is what Puel's predecessors, Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino, would have done, but would be going away from all we have seen from the former Monaco and Nice coach in his brief tenure on the south coast.

Instead it is likely Puel will ask his players to dominate the ball and restrict Liverpool's army of attacking talent.

But will that be enough to secure progress over two legs? Enough to outscore Liverpool in 180 minutes of football? The answer to both these questions is almost certainly no.

That is why Puel needs to change his strategy and give those stay-away supporters what they want. Attack, attack, attack.

Alex Crook is ESPN FC's Southampton blogger. Follow him on Twitter @alex_crook