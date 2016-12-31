Saints suffer another late collapse as Norwich fight back for FA Cup draw

Virgil van Dijk scored, but the big centre-back's tally wasn't enough to keep Saints from settling for a 2-2 draw vs. Norwich.

Southampton's hopes of a morale-boosting win were dashed by a last-minute Steven Naismith equaliser as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Championship Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday. Goals from defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Maya Yoshida looked to have set Saints on course for their first victory of 2017, but the disappointing draw did little to ease the pressure on manager Claude Puel following a run of three straight Premier League defeats.

Norwich City Norwich City Southampton Southampton 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Van Dijk showed he is ready to step into the shoes of want-away captain Jose Fonte -- omitted from the 18-man squad after handing in a transfer request -- with a commanding performance, crowned by the opening goal. With Southampton's misfiring strikers struggling for form, Van Dijk and Yoshida proved they know where the net is. At least Southampton did not suffer the humiliation of losing to a second-tier side and should get the job done by booking their place in round four in the replay at St Mary's.

Negatives

The extra game leaves Southampton facing a chaotic fixture schedule for the rest of January. If they win the replay they will have played nine games by the end of the month.

Saints have been haunted by late collapses in recent games, and Norwich's late leveller follows the second-half capitulations against Tottenham, Everton and West Brom. This was a match they should have won easily.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Puel's decision to throw in rookie goalkeeper Harry Lewis backfired as he made a costly error by conceding the penalty for Norwich's opening goal. The Frenchman had no choice but to rotate his squad to save his top stars for Wednesday's League Cup semifinal with Liverpool, but there should have been enough experience in the lineup to secure progression without the headache of an extra game.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Harry Lewis, 5 -- The 19-year-old made a couple of useful saves, but his debut will ultimately be remembered for the moment he miscontrolled a back-pass and then hauled down Cameron Jerome.

DF Jack Stephens, 6 -- Had a tough baptism on his Premier League debut against Everton, but produced a mature performance here.

DF Maya Yoshida, 6 -- Thought he had won the game with a header to put Southampton 2-1 up. Not in the same class as the soon-to-be departed Fonte.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 7 -- In-demand defender opened the scoring with a fabulous volley. How Saints will miss him when he is inevitably sold.

DF Ryan Bertrand, 5 -- Is still coming to terms with the rigours of first-team football so was a tall order to play two games in three days.

MF Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, 7 -- Set up Yoshida with an excellent delivery. One of his better performances since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

MF Harrison Reed, 6 -- Did not look out of place against Championship opposition, but in truth that is probably his true level.

MF James Ward-Prowse, 6 -- Posed questions of the Norwich defence with his dead-ball deliveries, but did not step up as Puel would have hoped from an experienced campaigner.

MF Dusan Tadic, 7 -- Best game since returning from a broken nose. Whipped in some dangerous deliveries and came close to picking out the top corner with a delicious 20-yard free kick.

FW Shane Long, 5 -- Lack of confidence summed up by a first-half miss when be blazed over the bar when clean through on goal.

FW Josh Sims, 7 -- Another lively display from the exciting 21-year-old. May have played his way into contention for the Liverpool cup tie.

Substitutes

MF Oriol Romeu, 6 -- Has become Saints' Mr Reliable. Solid as ever.

FW Jay Rodriguez, N/A -- Livened up Southampton's attack.

FW Nathan Redmond, N/A -- Would have wanted to get more playing time against the club he left in the summer.

Alex Crook is ESPN FC's Southampton blogger. Follow him on Twitter @alex_crook