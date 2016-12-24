Southampton sapped of confidence at Everton, losing third match in six days

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Fraser Forster

Southampton sapped of confidence at Everton

Southampton Player Ratings Alex Crook
Read

Long can't stop Saints' slump

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Forster appalling as Southampton suffer

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Spurs undo 10-man Southampton

The Match Nick Miller
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk receives Man City shirt from Santa

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk but Saints need a striker

Report Card: Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Fonte's career heating up

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal for Southampton against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Rodriguez fires Southampton up to seventh

Southampton Alex Crook
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Sofiane Boufal

Saints hurried into new kit reveal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Claude Puel, Manager of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton and Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Southampton, England.

Goal-shy Saints draw a blank

Southampton Alex Crook
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge, Defoe could help Saints' injury woes

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Midweek Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By Alex Crook
Share
Tweet
   

Southampton sapped of confidence at Everton, losing third match in six days

Three second half goals from Everton were enough to land the Toffees all three points against Southampton at Goodison Park.
Claude Puel says Everton were simply more clinical than them, and that they must rebound after their third straight loss.

Former manager Ronald Koeman condemned Southampton to a third defeat in the space of six days as Claude Puel's out-of-form side lost 3-0 at Everton on Monday. Saints were well in the game until substitute Enner Valencia opened the scoring 17 minutes from time and the visitors capitulated in the closing stages as tiredness took its toll.

EvertonEverton
SouthamptonSouthampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Positives

Southampton looked comfortable for three quarters of the game before playing three games in less than a week caught up with them. With Puel set to make wholesale changes for the weekend FA Cup trip to Championship Norwich, his senior players have plenty of recovery time before their next Premier League outing.

Negatives

Puel admitted after the game that confidence is at a low following three straight losses, and that is alarming, especially with a season-defining League Cup semifinal with Liverpool on the horizon. The defence looked leaky without the suspended Virgil van Dijk and this is also a concern given the Dutchman is almost guaranteed to leave in the summer.

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Puel was forced to answer questions about his future after a dire Christmas and New Year period. The Frenchman made half a dozen changes to his lineup and the constant tinkering is starting to agitate fans and perhaps even his players. The substitutions he made late on only succeeded in handing the initiative to Everton.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Fraser Forster, 6 -- Conceding nine goals in three games will not help his fragile confidence. Not given enough protection by his defence.

DF Cedric Soares, 5 -- Forced off early after an unfortunate collision with advertising boards. Saints missed him badly.

DF Maya Yoshida, 5 -- Had big boots to fill in the absence of the banned Van Dijk. Gave away a penalty with sloppy defending.

DF Jose Fonte, 6 -- Needed to step up without Van Dijk alongside him and looked more focused than in recent outings.

DF Sam McQueen, 5 -- Is still coming to terms with the rigours of first-team football so was a tall order to play two games in three days.

Fraser Forster
Fraser Forster and Southampton eventually fell to a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Monday.

MF Oriol Romeu, 6 -- Swept up neatly enough in front of the back four until Southampton were overrun in the final quarter of an hour.

MF James Ward-Prowse, 6 -- Seems to have played his way into Puel's good books but needs to make more of an impact from open play.

MF Jordy Clasie, 6 -- Back earlier than expected after injury and played his part in an intense midfield battle.

MF Dusan Tadic, 5 -- Still struggling to get back to his early-season form. Saints did not feed him enough to make any mark on the game.

FW Nathan Redmond, 5 -- Missed a glorious first-half chance, which could have changed the outcome of proceedings.

FW Jay Rodriguez, 6 -- Looked lively in the first half when he spurned a good opportunity. Faded in the second.

Substitutes

DF Jack Stephens, 6 -- A difficult introduction to Premier League football but has future potential.

MF Sofiane Boufal, NR -- His arrival coincided with Everton getting on top.

FW Shane Long, NR -- Made next to no impression.

Alex Crook is ESPN FC's Southampton blogger. Follow him on Twitter @alex_crook

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.