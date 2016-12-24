Southampton sapped of confidence at Everton, losing third match in six days

Three second half goals from Everton were enough to land the Toffees all three points against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Claude Puel says Everton were simply more clinical than them, and that they must rebound after their third straight loss.

Former manager Ronald Koeman condemned Southampton to a third defeat in the space of six days as Claude Puel's out-of-form side lost 3-0 at Everton on Monday. Saints were well in the game until substitute Enner Valencia opened the scoring 17 minutes from time and the visitors capitulated in the closing stages as tiredness took its toll.

Positives

Southampton looked comfortable for three quarters of the game before playing three games in less than a week caught up with them. With Puel set to make wholesale changes for the weekend FA Cup trip to Championship Norwich, his senior players have plenty of recovery time before their next Premier League outing.

Negatives

Puel admitted after the game that confidence is at a low following three straight losses, and that is alarming, especially with a season-defining League Cup semifinal with Liverpool on the horizon. The defence looked leaky without the suspended Virgil van Dijk and this is also a concern given the Dutchman is almost guaranteed to leave in the summer.

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Puel was forced to answer questions about his future after a dire Christmas and New Year period. The Frenchman made half a dozen changes to his lineup and the constant tinkering is starting to agitate fans and perhaps even his players. The substitutions he made late on only succeeded in handing the initiative to Everton.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Fraser Forster, 6 -- Conceding nine goals in three games will not help his fragile confidence. Not given enough protection by his defence.

DF Cedric Soares, 5 -- Forced off early after an unfortunate collision with advertising boards. Saints missed him badly.

DF Maya Yoshida, 5 -- Had big boots to fill in the absence of the banned Van Dijk. Gave away a penalty with sloppy defending.

DF Jose Fonte, 6 -- Needed to step up without Van Dijk alongside him and looked more focused than in recent outings.

DF Sam McQueen, 5 -- Is still coming to terms with the rigours of first-team football so was a tall order to play two games in three days.

Fraser Forster and Southampton eventually fell to a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Monday.

MF Oriol Romeu, 6 -- Swept up neatly enough in front of the back four until Southampton were overrun in the final quarter of an hour.

MF James Ward-Prowse, 6 -- Seems to have played his way into Puel's good books but needs to make more of an impact from open play.

MF Jordy Clasie, 6 -- Back earlier than expected after injury and played his part in an intense midfield battle.

MF Dusan Tadic, 5 -- Still struggling to get back to his early-season form. Saints did not feed him enough to make any mark on the game.

FW Nathan Redmond, 5 -- Missed a glorious first-half chance, which could have changed the outcome of proceedings.

FW Jay Rodriguez, 6 -- Looked lively in the first half when he spurned a good opportunity. Faded in the second.

Substitutes

DF Jack Stephens, 6 -- A difficult introduction to Premier League football but has future potential.

MF Sofiane Boufal, NR -- His arrival coincided with Everton getting on top.

FW Shane Long, NR -- Made next to no impression.

