Shane Long strike not enough as Southampton's slump continues

Southampton boss Claude Puel says his side were unlucky in defeat to West Brom.

Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu's goals cancelled out Shane Long's first domestic goal of the season as Southampton's post-Christmas hangover continued with a 2-1 New Year's Eve defeat to West Brom.

Saints paired their dismal Wednesday night defeat to Tottenham with another poor performance at St Mary's to give Claude Puel his first mini-crisis on the south coast.

To make a dark day even worse, prized centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw his first card for Saints, which will see the Dutchman miss Monday's visit to mentor and former boss Ronald Koeman's Everton.

Southampton Southampton West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion 1 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Long broke his scoring duck, Saints enjoyed almost 70 percent of possession and the side ended the year in the top half. That is where the positives end.

Negatives

Where to start? St Mary's is not a happy place at the moment, the fans are on the verge of a mutiny and the players' body language hints that all is not well in the dressing room. One shot on target after 68 percent of the ball is an insult.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- The boos which plagued the end of the Europa League run are back and are aimed mostly at Puel. Quite frankly his tactics have bored the locals, who are being weaned off Mauricio Pochettino, Nigel Adkins and Ronald Koeman's more exciting styles.

Then there's the rotation, which has gone into overdrive and makes continuity a no-go. Yes, rotation is needed during three games in six days, but there's a limit.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Fraser Forster, 5 -- Could do nothing but watch Phillips' effort curl round his fingers, while his hand will be stinging for months after Robson-Kanu drilled sweetly at it. Poor kicking game seems to have got to his head.

DF Cuco Martina, 3 -- One of those games the Curacao man drops in after a good run to remind fans and Puel that he is not a viable Premier League player.

DF Maya Yoshida, 5 -- Not his fault he is not Jose Fonte, but easily turned for the equaliser and never really looked comfortable.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 4 -- Has transfer speculation got to his head? More likely a burn out after a pressurised start to the season but the Dutchman looked a world away from his world class best. Both yellows were clumsy and needless.

DF Sam McQueen, 6 -- An unpolished diamond. He could have got himself stuck in more and Ryan Bertrand will not be sweating about his place.

MF Oriol Romeu, 5 -- Does not appear to have found his stride after his suspension. Zip has gone out his game and tackling is limper than usual.

MF Steven Davis, 6 -- Passed flawlessly and buzzed around as he always does. Never too far from the ball and never does anything outlandish.

MF Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 3 -- Did not want to be there. Stray passes galore and seemed to storm down the tunnel when he was subbed. Nightmare game to add to his poor form.

FW Dusan Tadic, 6 -- Probably deserves a five for all-round performance, which was scratchy. But a beautiful reverse pass to Long early on and the assist for the goal bumps him up.

FW Shane Long, 7 -- Closer to the Long which looked unstoppable at times last season. Worked tirelessly and deserved to finally get off the mark with a near-post header.

FW Sofiane Boufal, 5 -- Quick feet make him act like the next Cristiano Ronaldo but his lack of awareness and end product means he will never be that good.

Substitutes:

FW Jay Rodriguez, 5 -- Hard to remember anything he contributed but on closer inspection appears fitter and more up for it.

MF James Ward-Prowse, N/R -- Brought on to play an unconventional right-back to put Martina out of his misery. Did nothing wrong.

FW Josh Sims, N/R -- Anonymous for 14 of the 15 minutes he spent on the pitch. But a direct run, beating three players, gave a reason for Saints to be excited by him.

Alex Crook is ESPN FC's Southampton blogger. Follow him on Twitter @alex_crook