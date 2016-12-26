Virgil van Dijk stars but Southampton badly need a striker

Claude Puel reflects on Southampton's last match before Christmas; a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Southampton have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can the Saints claim a European spot once again? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: C+

Positives:

Southampton's defensive record is up there with the best in the Premier League, thanks largely to the imperious form of Manchester City transfer target Virgil van Dijk. His style may not be pleasing on the eye, but nobody can argue new manager Claude Puel has made Saints hard to beat, especially at home.

Puel has also guided the south coast side into their first League Cup semifinal in three decades, an achievement which should not be underestimated, given they had to win away at Arsenal to get there.

His midfield diamond has not suited all of the Southampton players but has coaxed the best out of Oriol Romeu and the Spaniard has finally produced performances to show why Chelsea brought him to the Premier League in the first place.

Striker Charlie Austin has been another shining light, top scoring with eight goals before suffering a dislocated shoulder during Southampton's ill-fated Europa League decider with Israeli minnows Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Puel has restored the reputation of Southampton's fabled youth academy -- trashed by predecessor Ronald Koeman -- by blooding left-back Sam McQueen and teenage striker Josh Sims, who claimed an assist within a minute of his first team debut against Koeman's Everton.

Southampton have shown promise in the early days of the Claude Puel era.

Negatives:

Puel's change of tactics from Koeman's high-pressing to a more possession-based game has made Southampton difficult to watch at times, especially away from St Mary's where, the Arsenal cup victory apart, they have struggled for results.

That form on their travels was a major fact in the failure to emerge from their Europa League group, which they should have breezed through, especially after beating eventual winners Sparta Prague and Italian giants Inter Milan at home.

Saints have been dependable in defence and hard to break down but this has not been replicated in attack and goals have been in short supply. Austin apart, Puel's front players have largely failed to deliver with Shane Long a shadow of the player who scored 13 goals last season and Jay Rodriguez also badly out of sorts.

Puel's experiment to convert summer signing Nathan Redmond from a winger to a striker looked like paying dividends after a debut goal against Watford but it has been all downhill from there, leading to the £11million man being booed by his own fans. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster, despite keeping plenty of clean sheets, is another player who has been below top form.

Star man:

Van Dijk. The big Dutchman has been an absolute rock at the back and has also stepped up as Southampton's main leader on the pitch. The former Celtic star is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League alongside Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld -- whom he replaced at the St Mary's Stadium -- and Lauren Koscielny at Arsenal.

Van Dijk's superb performances have had scouts flocking to the south coast, with juggernauts Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as well as former manager Koeman at Everton all reportedly interesting in prising him away from Southampton.

He only signed a bumper new six-year contract in the summer, which Southampton officials insist does not have a £25m release clause, as has been reported in some quarters. Their fans will be hoping this is true as if Van Dijk was to become the latest big name departure from the club it is hard to see how they would replace him.

The only negative is that he has not been as lethal in opposition penalty areas as in previous seasons, missing big chances during the failed Europa League campaign, but it would be churlish to mark him down to much because of this.

Virgil van Dijk has been excellent at the back for Southampton.

Flop:

When Southampton paid £11m to sign Redmond from Norwich it was assumed the England Under-21 winger would be a direct replacement for Liverpool-bound Sadio Mane.

However, upon his appointment as manager, Puel immediately announced he would be converting Redmond from a wide-man to a striker, even comparing the ex-Birmingham starlet to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, whom he coached at Monaco.

Redmond made a promising start to his new role by scoring on the opening weekend of the season but has struggled to find any consistency since then. He has felt the wrath of the St Mary's fans on several occasions due to his perceived laziness and he has a tendency to drift in and out of games.

Puel's diamond midfield does not really to play to his strengths so it is fair to say we are yet to see the best of him in a Southampton shirt. It will be interesting to see if Puel persists with his experiment in the second half of the season or if Redmond drops into a deeper role.

Predicted finish: Between seventh and 10th depending on whether they sign a striker in January.

Alex Crook is ESPN FC's Southampton blogger. Follow him on Twitter @alex_crook