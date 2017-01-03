Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

How will Real approach Copa del Rey?

Sevilla FC

Related Videos

Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Jovetic: Sevilla has a family feel to it

Spanish Primera División
Read

Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him

English Premier League
Read

Zidane predicts tough Sevilla clash

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Lowe: Nasri scandal seems bizarre

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Open race for La Liga UCL spots

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Spanish sides all favoured in UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Winners/Losers of UCL round of 16 draw

UEFA Champions League
Read

Juve top Group H, Sevilla pragmatic

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sampaoli: Result is unfair

UEFA Champions League
Read

Messi, Suarez take Barca over Sevilla

Spanish Primera División
Read

Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: How far can Sevilla go in UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Highlights: Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Is Sevilla deal good for Nasri?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca 'stuck together' to win Copa del Rey

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona turns extra time into winning time

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

WATCH: The Reds in the Big Apple

UEFA Europa League
Read

Highlights: Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla

UEFA Europa League
Read

Sights and Sounds: Sevilla triumph yet again

UEFA Europa League
Read

Why are Spanish clubs so dominant in Europe?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Liverpool's XI to face Sevilla

ESPN FC TV
Read

Emery not thinking of next round

UEFA Europa League
Read

Emery: We still have 90 minutes left to play

UEFA Europa League
Read

Jubilant fans greet Sevilla

Sevilla FC
Read

Beto: Pinnacle of my career

Sevilla FC
Read

Emery delighted with Sevilla triumph

Sevilla FC
Read

Jesus: Benfica were better

UEFA Europa League
Read

Calderon: Our destiny is cruel

UEFA Europa League
Read

Emery delighted to reach quarter finals

UEFA Europa League
Read

Calderon hoping to change Betis' image

UEFA Europa League
Read