Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Napoli vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Sampdoria

Napoli vs Sampdoria-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Sampdoria
Sampdoria vs Lazio-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016

Sampdoria
Sampdoria vs Lazio-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016

Sampdoria
Fiorentina vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016

Fiorentina
Sampdoria vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-31st October 2016

Sampdoria
Sampdoria vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-31st October 2016

Sampdoria
Sampdoria 1-0 Inter Milan

Italian Serie A
Juventus vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-27th October 2016

Juventus
Juventus vs Sampdoria-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-27th October 2016

Juventus
Serie A Talk: Goal-line technology glitch

Italian Serie A
Sampdoria vs Genoa-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Sampdoria
Sampdoria vs Genoa-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Sampdoria
