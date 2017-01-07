ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Real Madrid Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Blog
Statistics
Video
Other Clubs
Alavés
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Celta Vigo
Deportivo La Coruña
Eibar
Espanyol
Granada
Las Palmas
Leganes
Málaga
Osasuna
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
Sporting Gijón
Valencia
Villarreal
Now Playing
Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-16th January, 2017
Real Madrid
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-16th January, 2017
Real Madrid
about an hour ago
Read
Sevilla end Real's streak with stunner
Spanish Primera División
2 hours ago
Read
Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
2 hours ago
Read
Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
2 hours ago
Read
La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Muller's passport phone
German Bundesliga
2 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Where does this Real rank?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: Real stay top
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
How important is Real's record streak?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
Real's CDR approach
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip
Spanish Copa del Rey
4 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi
International
4 days ago
Read
Zidane hailed by Real Madrid legends
Spanish Primera División
5 days ago
Read
Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7
International
6 days ago
Read
Breaking streak record matters to Real
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
La Liga title race is over
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
Campo: Zidane was the best
Real Madrid
7 days ago
Read
Real Madrid vs Granada-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017
Real Madrid
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Real Madrid vs Granada-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017
Real Madrid
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning
Spanish Primera División
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly
Spanish Primera División
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada
Spanish Primera División
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Real Madrid 5-0 Granada
Spanish Primera División
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Real Madrid 5-0 Granada
Spanish Primera División
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 6, 2017
Read
Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition
ESPN FC TV
Jan 6, 2017
Read
Zidane: Ronaldo is a true leader
Spanish Primera División
Jan 6, 2017
Read
Critics are wrong on Real Madrid
ESPN FC TV
Jan 5, 2017
Read