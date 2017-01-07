Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Real Madrid

Related Videos

Sevilla end Real's streak with stunner

Spanish Primera División
Read

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Muller's passport phone

German Bundesliga
Read

Extra Time: Where does this Real rank?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Real stay top

ESPN FC TV
Read

How important is Real's record streak?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read

Real's CDR approach

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi

International
Read

Zidane hailed by Real Madrid legends

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Campo: Zidane was the best

Real Madrid
Read

Real Madrid vs Granada-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017

Real Madrid
Read

Real Madrid vs Granada-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017

Real Madrid
Read

Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning

Spanish Primera División
Read

Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly

Spanish Primera División
Read

Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane: Ronaldo is a true leader

Spanish Primera División
Read

Critics are wrong on Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Free hugs from Pochettino

International
Read