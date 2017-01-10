Zinedine Zidane's forward-thinking means Real are still title favourites

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Real Madrid are still title favourites

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Trending: Ibra rescues point for Man Utd

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Sevilla stun Madrid; Chelsea's Costa issue

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read
Ronaldo Sevilla celeb

Ronaldo levels La Liga penalty record

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Marcelo

Real Madrid run ends as rivals close gap

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
Real Madrid saw their unbeaten streak die in the final moments of Sunday's 2-1 loss.

Madrid snap 40-match unbeaten run at Sevilla

Real Madrid Player Ratings Eduardo Alvarez
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

High stakes in Real-Sevilla Round 3

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Lowe: Real keep their streak alive ... barely

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Real Madrid's unbeaten record

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Marco Asensio

Asensio helps Madrid to draw in Sevilla

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read
Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's late heroics in unbeaten run

Five Aside ESPN Staff
Read

Real Madrid stay top but Barcelona drop

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
James Rodriguez

Real should expect wild reception in Sevilla

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out Dwyane Wade

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo's haul of 16 individual awards

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Rob Train
Share
Tweet
   

Zinedine Zidane's forward-thinking means Real are still title favourites

With their 40-match unbeaten run ending with a loss to Sevilla, the FC crew think Real have nothing to worry about.

"We knew this would happen someday."

Zinedine Zidane was philosophical after Sevilla finally brought Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak to a dramatic end at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday as the home side struck twice late on to secure a 2-1 victory.

The Frenchman's appraisal was true to the party line he has been towing since the start of the season and his side's loss on Sunday a timely reminder that the record-breaking undefeated run could not continue ad infinitum.

Dropping two points deep into stoppage time is a psychological blow but Zidane is pragmatic enough to accept that the boot would eventually find its way onto another team's foot.

Losing to Sevilla, who now have to be considered genuine challengers for the title, and away from home is an acceptable setback at this stage. It is better to be outfoxed by Jorge Sampaoli at the third time of asking than to drop points against a non-direct Liga rival. Zidane would doubtless have swapped the Copa del Rey second leg outcome for Sunday's result, record or no record.

Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

His team selection for last Wednesday's match clearly defined his priorities.

Zidane came under scrutiny in the pro-Madrid press for resting Cristiano Ronaldo in both legs of the cup -- especially with Granada the league opposition at the Bernabeu between both fixtures -- but the Real boss is playing the long game. The point was not to have Ronaldo fresh to torment Granada's back line but to ensure he does not break down as he did at the end of 2015-16.

"I want Cristiano in good condition for the entire season," Zidane told a news conference ahead of the Granada game.

His reasoning is sound. The title race is likely to go down to the wire and Real will need their full attacking armoury intact for the decisive weeks. Zidane's rotation policy has worked well so far, even if it has been largely driven by injuries. A full available squad is a not-too-distant prospect but Zidane will stick to his guns anyway.

The domestic season reaches its halfway stage next weekend and the vagaries of the Spanish fixture system have handed Real consecutive home games while Sevilla, Barca and Atletico all face two away matches. Real's opponents, Malaga and Real Sociedad, are not the softest touches but even the most in-form sides often find the Bernabeu pitch far from level. Real also still have a game in hand versus Valencia, scheduled for Feb. 22, which will be a hugely important fixture in the title race.

As things stand, if Real emerge from Mestalla with three points they will be four clear when Barcelona and Atletico square up at Camp Nou a few days later. Diego Simeone's side travel to the Sanchez Pizjuan four fixtures afterwards and Sevilla will host Luis Enrique's Barca in week 30.

All of those games take place before the final reckoning: In the last eight fixtures of the season Madrid host Atletico, Barcelona, Valencia and Sevilla at the Bernabeu, a run of four consecutive home games that will surely decide the final position of each of the sides currently occupying the Champions League places.

Zinedine Zidane has said that he knew Real Madrid would eventually have to lose as they sunk to a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla.

Zidane's adherence to rotation between then and now will not be sacrificed. The Copa double header against Celta is another opportunity to use the squad and the return to fitness of James Rodriguez and Isco will aid in that regard. The likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will unquestioningly accept their enforced absences in place of their deputies: both are in their eighth season at the Bernabeu and have only one La Liga title to show for it.

Where Zidane has perhaps excelled over his predecessors is in sketching out the larger picture. Ronaldo's playing time in 2016-17 has been significantly reduced but if the end result is full fitness in the run-in and a decisive role in a title victory those missed chances to bag a few in the Copa, or losing out on the Pichichi trophy, will be more than compensated for.

Zidane is in a position of strength. When he assumed control of the first team at this stage of the 2015-16 campaign Real were four points adrift of leaders Atletico and had already lost three games and drawn four under Rafa Benitez. The 2-2 draw in Mestalla was the straw that broke the Spaniard's back and Zidane took over last January with the same number of games remaining as he has this season. When the dust had settled Barcelona had claimed the title by a single point.

Now, as then, there will be ebbs and flows in the second half of the season but Real remain in pole position. In the Sanchez Pizjuan individual errors and a touch of complacency served Sevilla's purpose and the home side had the ability and determination to punish the visitors.

However, Zidane's mantra of hard work and concentration will need to be hammered home if his side are not to suffer a fatal blow to their title hopes in April and May.

Rob Train covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Cafc13Rob.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.