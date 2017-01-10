Zinedine Zidane's forward-thinking means Real are still title favourites

With their 40-match unbeaten run ending with a loss to Sevilla, the FC crew think Real have nothing to worry about.

"We knew this would happen someday."

Zinedine Zidane was philosophical after Sevilla finally brought Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak to a dramatic end at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday as the home side struck twice late on to secure a 2-1 victory.

The Frenchman's appraisal was true to the party line he has been towing since the start of the season and his side's loss on Sunday a timely reminder that the record-breaking undefeated run could not continue ad infinitum.

Dropping two points deep into stoppage time is a psychological blow but Zidane is pragmatic enough to accept that the boot would eventually find its way onto another team's foot.

Losing to Sevilla, who now have to be considered genuine challengers for the title, and away from home is an acceptable setback at this stage. It is better to be outfoxed by Jorge Sampaoli at the third time of asking than to drop points against a non-direct Liga rival. Zidane would doubtless have swapped the Copa del Rey second leg outcome for Sunday's result, record or no record.

His team selection for last Wednesday's match clearly defined his priorities.

Zidane came under scrutiny in the pro-Madrid press for resting Cristiano Ronaldo in both legs of the cup -- especially with Granada the league opposition at the Bernabeu between both fixtures -- but the Real boss is playing the long game. The point was not to have Ronaldo fresh to torment Granada's back line but to ensure he does not break down as he did at the end of 2015-16.

"I want Cristiano in good condition for the entire season," Zidane told a news conference ahead of the Granada game.

His reasoning is sound. The title race is likely to go down to the wire and Real will need their full attacking armoury intact for the decisive weeks. Zidane's rotation policy has worked well so far, even if it has been largely driven by injuries. A full available squad is a not-too-distant prospect but Zidane will stick to his guns anyway.

The domestic season reaches its halfway stage next weekend and the vagaries of the Spanish fixture system have handed Real consecutive home games while Sevilla, Barca and Atletico all face two away matches. Real's opponents, Malaga and Real Sociedad, are not the softest touches but even the most in-form sides often find the Bernabeu pitch far from level. Real also still have a game in hand versus Valencia, scheduled for Feb. 22, which will be a hugely important fixture in the title race.

As things stand, if Real emerge from Mestalla with three points they will be four clear when Barcelona and Atletico square up at Camp Nou a few days later. Diego Simeone's side travel to the Sanchez Pizjuan four fixtures afterwards and Sevilla will host Luis Enrique's Barca in week 30.

All of those games take place before the final reckoning: In the last eight fixtures of the season Madrid host Atletico, Barcelona, Valencia and Sevilla at the Bernabeu, a run of four consecutive home games that will surely decide the final position of each of the sides currently occupying the Champions League places.

Zidane's adherence to rotation between then and now will not be sacrificed. The Copa double header against Celta is another opportunity to use the squad and the return to fitness of James Rodriguez and Isco will aid in that regard. The likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will unquestioningly accept their enforced absences in place of their deputies: both are in their eighth season at the Bernabeu and have only one La Liga title to show for it.

Where Zidane has perhaps excelled over his predecessors is in sketching out the larger picture. Ronaldo's playing time in 2016-17 has been significantly reduced but if the end result is full fitness in the run-in and a decisive role in a title victory those missed chances to bag a few in the Copa, or losing out on the Pichichi trophy, will be more than compensated for.

Zidane is in a position of strength. When he assumed control of the first team at this stage of the 2015-16 campaign Real were four points adrift of leaders Atletico and had already lost three games and drawn four under Rafa Benitez. The 2-2 draw in Mestalla was the straw that broke the Spaniard's back and Zidane took over last January with the same number of games remaining as he has this season. When the dust had settled Barcelona had claimed the title by a single point.

Now, as then, there will be ebbs and flows in the second half of the season but Real remain in pole position. In the Sanchez Pizjuan individual errors and a touch of complacency served Sevilla's purpose and the home side had the ability and determination to punish the visitors.

However, Zidane's mantra of hard work and concentration will need to be hammered home if his side are not to suffer a fatal blow to their title hopes in April and May.

Rob Train covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Cafc13Rob.