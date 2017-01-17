Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo levels La Liga penalty record vs. Sevilla

Zinedine Zidane has said that he knew Real Madrid would eventually have to lose as they sunk to a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla.

MADRID -- Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Sunday saw him equal Hugo Sanchez's record for most spot kicks scored in La Liga with 56 -- while keeping him well ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi in this aspect.

Ronaldo, recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA Best player of 2016, did not have his best game in open play at the noisy Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, missing a number of relatively clear chances. But he did calmly convert the 67th minute penalty, despite a blatant attempt by Sevilla winger Vitolo to put him off, for a goal which for a long time seemed set to decide the game in his side's favour.

Amid Madrid's disappointment at losing the game, and the end of their record 40 match unbeaten streak, there was limited celebration of Ronaldo achieving another personal record as he matched the tally set by ex-Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano striker Hugo Sanchez back in early 1990s.

Ronaldo's numbers from the spot are actually better than Sanchez's in that the current Madrid No. 7 has now converted 56 of the 65 penalties he's taken in 249 La Liga games for Los Blancos -- an 86 percent conversion rate.

Former Mexico international Sanchez was less reliable but took more over his long career, finding the net with 56 of his 71 over 347 Spanish league matches for his different clubs for a 79 percent conversion rate.

Across all competitions, Ronaldo has now taken 80 penalties in total for Madrid (not counting shoot-outs), converting 69 of them (also 86 percent). Across his whole career as a professional for club and country, the former Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United player has hit 119 penalties -- scoring 98 (82 percent) and missing 21 (this time including during shoot-outs).

Ronaldo
Ronaldo has scored 32 in 39 penalties in the past five years of La Liga.

This season Madrid are, along with Sevilla, the Spanish team who have had most penalties awarded to them with eight across all competitions.

Ronaldo has missed just one, saved by his former teammate Fernando Pacheco who is now at Alaves, while scoring five times. The Portugal captain also missed one of the two taken for his country during their 4-1 World Cup 2018 qualifier win against Latvia in November.

Club coach Zinedine Zidane's decision to rest Ronaldo more often recently has also affected his numbers this season. James Rodriguez and Sergio Ramos each scored from the spot during January's two-legged Copa del Rey tie against Sevilla, while the club's usual taker was not on the pitch.

Below Ronaldo and Sanchez in the all-time La Liga penalty tally come former Barcelona defender and now Everton manager Ronaldo Koeman (46), ex-Valencia and Atletico striker Lubo Penev (43) and then current Barca star Messi in fifth spot in the rankings (42).

Messi has not found the net with eight of the 50 penalties he has taken in La Liga, meaning he has an 82 percent conversion rate going back to his first effort against Sevilla in September 2007. The misses on this includes the "penalty assist" he provided for teammate Luis Suarez last term, when the Argentine failed to score from 12 yards on three other occasions.

Ronaldo also missed three times last season -- going through an uncharacteristically rough spell in the first few months of 2016, and of course finished the season by netting the winning spot-kick in the Champions League final victory over Atletico.

When high-profile players take so many spot-kicks, the failures tend to stand out. But it seems certain that in the coming weeks, perhaps even before he turns 32 on Feb. 5, he will move past Sanchez and claim the all-time La Liga record on his own.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

