Marco Asensio's wonder goal helps Real Madrid to 3-3 draw at Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla went all out in a 3-4-2-1 and ended the game with two at the back, but Real Madrid go into the draw for the quarterfinals after a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Sanchez Pizjuan. Marco Asensio cancelled out Danilo's own goal with a lung-bursting run before Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra fired Sevilla into a 3-1 lead. Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema hit back late on to secure a Spanish record-breaking 40 consecutive games unbeaten in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Positives

Sevilla were the superior side on the night but a half-strength Madrid rubber-stamped their resilience under Zidane by pulling back from two goals down. Kiko Casilla was excellent; one area the Frenchman need have no concern about is the one between the sticks.

Negatives

Madrid were second to everything in the first half as Wissam Ben Yedder, Joaquin Correa and Luciano Vietto ran rings around the back four while Sampaoli's packed midfield did their job to the letter. Zidane's side have been warned ahead of the first-vs.-second La Liga encounter at the weekend.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Zidane clearly has other priorities this season and gambled with his line-up but aced his substitutions with Dani Carvajal's energy and Benzema's class turning the game in the final 20 minutes.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kiko Casilla, 8 -- Casilla made a good early save from Correa and thwarted Ben Yedder and Jovetic in a commanding performance. He could do little about any of Sevilla's goals but certainly prevented more.

DF Danilo, 3 -- Danilo's well-taken header left Casilla with no chance and the Brazilian backed that up with a rash foul moments later in a dreadful first half. One dangerous cross was the sum total of his contribution and when Real's transfer ban ends, so will the Brazilian's Bernabeu career.

DF Sergio Ramos, 7 -- Ramos chipped in with 11 recoveries and a vital cut-out at the end of the first half, but lost the flight of Sergio Escudero's cross for Jovetic's goal and could have spared Danilo's blushes with better positioning. A torrent of abuse from the stands resulted in a Panenka penalty, to the delight of the Sanchez Pizjuan and a bit of baiting from the Real captain as he gleefully put the tie out of reach.

DF Nacho, 7 -- Nacho was brushed off by Iborra for Sevilla's third but otherwise put in a decent shift at the back. The canterano has been playing his way into Zidane's good books and has become an increasingly reliable backup this season.

DF Marcelo, 8 -- One of Real's best on the night, Marcelo's ability to lose a defender and pick a pass made the difference when he combined futsal style with Benzema. He also popped up for a vital block late on with Casilla unsighted.

MF Casemiro, 7 -- The Brazilian played on the edge and eventually went in the book after a few robust challenges, but his intervention in the first half prevented Correa from going clean through with his side 1-0 down and he also won Ramos' tie-ending penalty on the end of a driving run into the box.

MF Toni Kroos, 7 -- Kroos was able to get forward more than usual and played some nice stuff around the opposition area. The midfielder skimmed a shot just wide at the end of the first half and warmed David Soria's gloves in the second in a decent all-round display.

MF Marco Asensio, 8 -- A quiet first half from Asensio, who has slipped down the pecking order a bit, was made redundant when he scored a breathtaking and vital away goal. If that had been his only touch it would have been a good night's work.

FW Lucas Vazquez, 6 -- A little rusty after coming back from injury, Vazquez picked up a yellow for a clumsy challenge on Escudero but was electric in his runs as usual until lack of match fitness caught up with him.

FW Alvaro Morata, 5 -- Morata went close with a shot on 66 minutes but didn't do much else in a lacklustre performance.

FW Mariano, 7 -- The Dominican forward was lively and had the ball in the net in the first half, but from an offside position. He was unlucky with a deflection that inched wide after running down Soria and equally so to be hooked before the ineffectual Morata. Of the two starting strikers, Mariano always looked the more likely to score.

Substitutes

MF Mateo Kovacic, 5 -- On for Mariano in the 56th minute, Kovacic went in the book five minutes later and looked generally off the ball after his injury layoff.

DF Dani Carvajal, 7 -- On for Vazquez with 25 minutes to go and deployed ahead of the hapless Danilo, the Spain full-back helped to stem the flow of Sevilla's attacks down the left.

FW Karim Benzema, NR -- On for a leg stretch with Sunday in mind, Benzema secured Real's record unbeaten streak with the last kick of the game. The deflection past Soria was fortunate. Benzema's run to get that far was sublime.

Rob Train covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Cafc13Rob.