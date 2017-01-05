Real Madrid must not take their three-goal advantage for granted in Sevilla

With a healthy 3-0 first-leg lead, a loss to Sevilla would end Real's unbeaten run, the FC crew analyse possible outcomes.

After a 3-0 win in the first leg of their last-16 round tie of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid's ensuing visit to Sevilla's stadium, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, may seem like a formality. It will not be.

Due to the poor refereeing of the Santiago Bernabeu match and Sevilla's appeal to their fans to believe in the comeback, Zinedine Zidane's team will have to prepare for a very tough outing in Seville.

If the atmosphere is usually heated at the Sanchez Pizjuan, Thursday's match could resemble a local derby -- Sevilla vs. Betis -- in terms of the noise and the amount of profanities screamed by the crowd.

Wisely, Sevilla's manager Jorge Sampaoli tried to divert the attention from the referee: "I hope that our supporters spend the whole match cheering us instead of booing the ref," he said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"We will field a side that will try to score in a determined manner for the whole match."

But despite his will to attack Real Madrid, the former Chile coach knows well that he has to balance his slim chances of eliminating the Madridistas with the need to preserve some of his best players for Sunday's La Liga match against ... Real Madrid.

Yes, the calendar has played out so that both teams will play at the Sanchez Pizjuan twice in four days and, as things stand, any encounter between Real Madrid and Sevilla is a mouth-watering show.

In first and second positions of the La Liga table respectively, their consistency has been extraordinary so far. Zidane's team is undefeated so far this season, while Sampaoli's team have only lost twice. Sevilla have looked especially threatening of late -- they have won their last three La Liga matches, with an aggregate of 11 goals to 1 -- that is why their first leg performance at the Bernabeu was so disappointing.

Of course, two dodgy calls by the referee partially explains their errant behaviour last week, but Real Madrid looked the better side for most of the first 45 minutes, and Sevilla lacked answers to the hosts' ball movement and incisive offense.

Sevilla will look different on Wednesday. Not only will their fans will turn the Sanchez Pizjuan into an intimidating cauldron, but also Sampaoli will field a couple of new faces from the winter transfer window. Clement Lenglet, a promising centre-back signed from French side Nancy, might even start in a three-man back line. Forward Stevan Jovetic, on loan from Internazionale, also made the list, but will probably have to wait for his chance off the bench. Given Sevilla's legendary skill to find young talent or recover fading careers, they both seem sensible signings.

On Real Madrid's side, Zidane continues to apply the policy of resting Cristiano Ronaldo as often as possible. The Portuguese striker will not travel to Sevilla, nor will Luka Modric and Isco. However, Sergio Ramos, Mateo Kovacic and Lucas Vazquez have made the list again after recovering from different physical issues. Zidane's son, Enzo, will also be on the Sanchez Pizjuan bench.

Zinedine Zidane has stressed that Real Madrid's trip to Sevilla in the Spanish Copa del Rey will be a tough test.

The big tactical question regarding this cup tie is who will control proceedings, which in this case does not necessarily mean controlling ball possession. Both teams like to press high up on the opponent's half, and excel at countering quickly, punishing mistakes mercilessly.

Even though Zidane and Sampaoli are progressively adding a new, more reflective side to their squads, Sevilla still looks quite similar to Unai Emery's extremely physical version, while Real Madrid feels at ease when there's room to manoeuvre and his front three, whoever they may be, can surprise opposing defences.

The three-goal difference is obviously a huge advantage for Real Madrid, who would virtually qualify if they score in Sevilla. The first 20 minutes will show how hungry Sevilla actually are for this Copa del Rey title and how much energy both teams are devoted to spend on this tie, knowing that there's another huge encounter between them on Sunday.

However, being quite familiar with Sevilla fans, only Wednesday's match matters right now, and they will make sure they let their players know.

Indeed, Zidane's team have to be ready for a very demanding Thursday evening in Sevilla. Sunday is still very far away.

Eduardo Alvarez covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @alvarez.