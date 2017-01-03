Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar 2016 complete with haul of personal awards

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether Cristiano Ronaldo deserves his latest award.

Cristiano Ronaldo claiming The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 on Monday night means the Real Madrid and Portugal star was honoured in 16 individual awards for the past calendar year.

1. The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016

Ronaldo finished well ahead of rivals Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to take the first ever trophy in FIFA's remodelled player of the year awards, as well as being named in the FIFPRO team of the year for the 11th time.

2. Best European Sportsman award

Finished ahead of tennis star Andy Murray and swimmer Katinka Hosszu in the voting for the 59th annual Best European Sportsman award, organised by the Polish Press Agency and 26 other European press agencies.

3. Eurosport World Star of the Year 2016

Beat sprinter Usain Bolt and swimmer Michael Phelps to win the Eurosport World Star of the Year 2016 award, and also took their Emotional Moment of the Year award for leaving the Euro 2016 final in tears after being injured early in the game.

4. IFHHS World's Best Top Goalscorer

Statisticians IFHHS named him the world's best top goalscorer for 2016, as he scored more goals in international competitions over the calendar year to take the award for a third time (13 goals for Portugal and 11 for Real Madrid).

5. Globe Soccer Best Player of the Year

Named Best Player of the Year for a fourth time at the Globe Soccer Awards in late December, plus the Goodwill Award.

6. Club World Cup 2016 Golden Ball

Received the Club World Cup 2016 Golden Ball for player of the tournament as he scored four times in Madrid's two games -- including a hat trick in the 4-2 final win over Kashima Antlers.

7. Ballon d'Or 2016

Won a fourth Ballon d'Or in early December, finishing with 745 ahead of runner-up Messi's 316, in the first year since the split with FIFA.

8. FourFourTwo's No.1 player

Named No.1 in FourFourTwo's Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016.

9. World Soccer's Player of the Year

UK-based magazine World Soccer gave its Player of the Year award to Ronaldo for a fourth time, following his victories in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

10. Forza Football Awards 2016

Over 340,000 fans voted online in the Forza Football Awards 2016, with Ronaldo coming out on top after receiving 38.5 percent of the votes cast.

11. 2016 Goal 50 winner

Winner of the 2016 Goal 50 by the website's editors and correspondents.

12. Trofeo Alfredo Di Stefano

Claimed Marca's Trofeo Alfredo Di Stefano as La Liga's best player in 2015-16 when he scored 35 goals and made 11 assists to receive the award for a fourth time.

13. 2015-16 UEFA Best Player in Europe

Claimed the 2015-16 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award after playing starring roles as his teams won the organisation's two major tournaments -- the Champions League with Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

14. Best International Athlete ESPY

Took the Best International Athlete ESPY ahead of Novak Djokovic (tennis), Lydia Ko (golf), Canelo Alvarez (boxing) and fellow La Liga star Luis Suarez.

15. UEFA team of Euro 2016

Exploits as Portugal won the summer's European Championships were recognised by being named in UEFA's official team of the tournament, selected by a 13-strong panel of technical observers including Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Packie Bonner and Gareth Southgate.

16. Champions League 2015-16 top scorer

Ronaldo's 16 goals as Madrid won the 2015-16 Champions League saw him finish as the competition's top scorer for the fourth season in a row and the fifth time overall.

