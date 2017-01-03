Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar 2016 complete with haul of personal awards

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Cristiano Ronaldo's haul of 16 awards

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Sergio Ramos

Zidane has Madrid poised for Treble fight

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Beginning of end for Ronaldo, Messi?

FIFA Mark Ogden
Read

When are The Best FIFA Football awards?

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Madrid look ominous on La Liga return

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read

Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo and Real's golden day

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Isco impresses as Madrid equal record

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read

Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or in style

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Rested Ronaldo, firing James great for Real

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Zidane nears perfection in managing Real egos

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Trending: Alli stars as Spurs beat Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo sees Madrid minutes dwindle

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Raphael Varane, right, and James Rodriguez celebrate after the French defender scored his team's second goal against Sevilla.

James stars, Madrid rout Sevilla in Copa

Real Madrid Player Ratings Eduardo Alvarez
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar 2016 complete with haul of personal awards

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether Cristiano Ronaldo deserves his latest award.

Cristiano Ronaldo claiming The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 on Monday night means the Real Madrid and Portugal star was honoured in 16 individual awards for the past calendar year.

1. The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016

Ronaldo finished well ahead of rivals Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to take the first ever trophy in FIFA's remodelled player of the year awards, as well as being named in the FIFPRO team of the year for the 11th time.

2. Best European Sportsman award

Finished ahead of tennis star Andy Murray and swimmer Katinka Hosszu in the voting for the 59th annual Best European Sportsman award, organised by the Polish Press Agency and 26 other European press agencies.

3. Eurosport World Star of the Year 2016

Beat sprinter Usain Bolt and swimmer Michael Phelps to win the Eurosport World Star of the Year 2016 award, and also took their Emotional Moment of the Year award for leaving the Euro 2016 final in tears after being injured early in the game.

4. IFHHS World's Best Top Goalscorer

Statisticians IFHHS named him the world's best top goalscorer for 2016, as he scored more goals in international competitions over the calendar year to take the award for a third time (13 goals for Portugal and 11 for Real Madrid). 

5. Globe Soccer Best Player of the Year

Named Best Player of the Year for a fourth time at the Globe Soccer Awards in late December, plus the Goodwill Award.

Craig Burley and Ross Dyer assess how long Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to dominate player awards.

6. Club World Cup 2016 Golden Ball

Received the Club World Cup 2016 Golden Ball for player of the tournament as he scored four times in Madrid's two games -- including a hat trick in the 4-2 final win over Kashima Antlers.

7. Ballon d'Or 2016

Won a fourth Ballon d'Or in early December, finishing with 745 ahead of runner-up Messi's 316, in the first year since the split with FIFA.

8. FourFourTwo's No.1 player

Named No.1 in FourFourTwo's Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016.

9. World Soccer's Player of the Year

UK-based magazine World Soccer gave its Player of the Year award to Ronaldo for a fourth time, following his victories in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

It was a golden year for Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Champions League and Euro 2016.

10. Forza Football Awards 2016

Over 340,000 fans voted online in the Forza Football Awards 2016, with Ronaldo coming out on top after receiving 38.5 percent of the votes cast.

11. 2016 Goal 50 winner

Winner of the 2016 Goal 50 by the website's editors and correspondents.

12. Trofeo Alfredo Di Stefano

Claimed Marca's Trofeo Alfredo Di Stefano as La Liga's best player in 2015-16 when he scored 35 goals and made 11 assists to receive the award for a fourth time.

13. 2015-16 UEFA Best Player in Europe

Claimed the 2015-16 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award after playing starring roles as his teams won the organisation's two major tournaments -- the Champions League with Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League for the third time -- two with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

14. Best International Athlete ESPY

Took the Best International Athlete ESPY ahead of Novak Djokovic (tennis), Lydia Ko (golf), Canelo Alvarez (boxing) and fellow La Liga star Luis Suarez.

15. UEFA team of Euro 2016

Exploits as Portugal won the summer's European Championships were recognised by being named in UEFA's official team of the tournament, selected by a 13-strong panel of technical observers including Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Packie Bonner and Gareth Southgate.

16. Champions League 2015-16 top scorer

Ronaldo's 16 goals as Madrid won the 2015-16 Champions League saw him finish as the competition's top scorer for the fourth season in a row and the fifth time overall.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.