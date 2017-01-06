Zidane approaching perfection in managing Real's kaleidoscope of egos

The FC guys share their admiration for Real Madrid's impressive 38-match unbeaten streak.

Zinedine Zidane has every right to feel pleased with himself after Wednesday's 3-0 Copa del Rey triumph over Sevilla.

The Real Madrid boss took the chance of resting Cristiano Ronaldo and leaving Karim Benzema on the bench but played a high line with the front three of James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio. The trio harried the Sevilla back four with the enthusiasm the coach clearly expected from a makeshift attack trying to play their way into more significant roles.

Madrid rode their luck at times. Sevilla should have at least got on the score sheet at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Joaquin Correa, Vicente Iborra and Vitolo all wasted one-on-one opportunities against Kiko Casilla in the first half. The visitors were also perhaps unlucky to have a decent penalty shout waved away.

Zidane has often mentioned luck as a factor in his side's success and while the fickle lady has played her part, there is more to Real under his management than pure chance -- even allowing for the Wolfsburg mini-miracle last season.

Zidane's policy of rotation has worked like a charm on the whole. The omission of Ronaldo from the squad against manager Jorge Sampaoli's dangerous Sevilla raised a few eyebrows in the pro-Madrid press, but the manager is quite correct to curtail his star player's desire to play until he drops. Ronaldo's attempt last season to set a new record as the only outfield player in La Liga history to feature for every available minute came unstuck at El Madrigal with Real 3-0 up, but left the side with 10 men after Zidane had used his three substitutions.

Ronaldo missed subsequent La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad, both of which were won by a single goal, and the Champions League semifinal first-leg stalemate against Manchester City at the Etihad. His eagerness also ultimately cost him the Euro 2016 final in France.

Zidane has clearly had a quiet word, but Ronaldo has maybe seen the light on his own: there is no point risking a physical breakdown in the final straight simply to chase individual records. In that, Zidane has achieved what no Real Madrid coach has managed to date and Ronaldo appears completely at ease with his new mandate.

Leaving Benzema out of the starting lineup was also something of a gamble, but the greater mobility of Morata and Asensio served to prevent Sampaoli from executing his game plan of playing out from the back and controlling possession. Zidane on the other hand was on the touchline instructing his players to do exactly that, turning the tables on the wily Argentine manager.

Zinedine Zidane got one over Jorge Sampaoli when his Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 3-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

For a coach who is still essentially a novice to outfox one of Sampaoli's experience is no mean feat. Zidane's plan has left the tie fully in his hands and he ran up a score that will be very difficult for Sevilla to overturn at the Sanchez Pizjuan, this despite the absence of several of his first-choice XI. The result will also serve to sow seeds of doubt in Sampaoli's approach to the crucial La Liga match on Jan. 15, one of Real Madrid's trickier away games in the second half of the season.

That Zidane was willing to risk his own moment in the spotlight by equalling the Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten set by Luis Enrique's Barcelona is even more noteworthy. He will do so if Granada fail to beat Real at the Bernabeu on Saturday, a result that even the most fervent of Nazaries won't bet on heavily.

That not only suggests that the Frenchman is oblivious to his own place in history as Real Madrid manager, but that he fully understands the necessity of bringing a squad together for a full campaign rather than playing the favourites card, which hindered his recent predecessors and proved fatal to the Galacticos experiment when he was on the Bernabeu pitch.

James Rodriguez is a case in point. After the FIFA Club World Cup final, the least of Real Madrid's concerns this season, Colombia's star player insinuated he would be looking to move on in January having remained on the bench in a game that permitted four substitutions.

After his starring role against Sevilla, James was quick to say that he wants to remain at the Bernabeu. It is unlikely he would have made a similar statement with a different manager in the dugout.

Whatever hindrances his relative inexperience brings, Zidane is proving that not only can he pull out a tactical system to beat a side as strong as Sevilla while at half-strength himself, he can also manage the kaleidoscope of egos in the Bernabeu dressing room.

Against Sevilla, Zidane's management reached something nearing perfection.

Rivals on both a domestic and European level can only wonder what his side might be capable of if and when he has a full complement of players to choose from. Even then, Zidane's unpredictability and trust in his squad will prove a tough tactical nut for opposition coaches to crack.

Rob Train covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Cafc13Rob.