James stars, reinforces his value to Real Madrid in Copa rout of Sevilla

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Raphael Varane, right, and James Rodriguez celebrate after the French defender scored his team's second goal against Sevilla.

James stars, Madrid rout Sevilla in Copa

Real Madrid Player Ratings Eduardo Alvarez
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Zinedine Zidane

Sevilla triple-header could define Real's 2017

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Dele Alli and Tottenham celebrated a 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Dele Alli could be Real Madrid's next Galactico

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

China's millions force Madrid to rethink

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read
Sergio Ramos and Pepe

Should Man United move for Pepe?

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Five reasons Ronaldo won't make China move

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Zidane may covet Liga over Champions League

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Courtois to Real Madrid complicated by Navas

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Trending: Bradley sacked by Swansea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

ESPN FC awards: 2016 belonged to Ronaldo

ESPN FC United Adam Hurrey
Read

Reviewing Zidane's great first year at Real

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Madrid overcoming injuries in title push

Report Card: Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is embraced by Zinedine Zidane during Real Madrid's Club World Cup victory against Kashima Antlers.

Zidane plans busy break for Real

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
 By Eduardo Alvarez
Share
Tweet
   

James stars, reinforces his value to Real Madrid in Copa rout of Sevilla

Shaka Hislop offers suggestions for what James Rodriguez should do, now that he knows he won't be leaving Real Madrid in the winter.
One year into his managerial career at Real Madrid, the FC boys debate how much praise should fall to Zinedine Zidane.
With James Rodriguez struggling for minutes at Real Madrid, is he set to exit the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid started 2017 with an emphatic 3-0 win over Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round-of-16. Coach Zinedine Zidane fielded a mixed squad, without Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. Only the midfield line included his preferred starters, but the squad yet again showed its depth and managed a tricky match against a dangerous rival well. Real Madrid will face Granada at the Bernabeu on Saturday in their first La Liga fixture of 2017.

Real MadridReal Madrid
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Positives

Zidane rested six of his theoretical starters and the team did not miss a beat. During the first 45 minutes the home side looked as dominating as they ever did in 2016, pressing Sevilla in their own half and creating chances galore. James Rodriguez played his best match in months, and the Santiago Bernabeu recognised the Colombian's effort with a rare standing ovation.

Negatives

The side was less intense in the second 45 minutes, when Sevilla looked done and the home team could have run up the score. Alvaro Morata lacked accuracy and squandered chances that could have finished the tie for good.

Manager rating out of 10

9 -- The media will talk about the referee's mistakes, Sevilla's poor finishing or the eventless second half, but Zidane deserves huge praise for the way his team plays without a single member of his theoretical best trio. Both offensively and defensively, Real Madrid's first half of the match was outstanding coming off a holiday break.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kiko Casilla, 7 -- Between his saves and Sevilla's lack of accuracy in the final touch, Real Madrid kept a rare clean sheet.

DF Daniel Carvajal, 8 -- Maintaining his great form of the end of 2016, the local kid kept things tidy at the back, ventured forward often and even enjoyed himself with a beautiful pass with the outside of the boot.

DF Raphael Varane, 8 -- Except for a couple of missed tackles, a solid performance by the French centre back, culminated with a goal.

DF Nacho Fernandez, 8 -- "Nacho never disappoints" was one of the most repeated sentences on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu, and it's already becoming a theme. Outstanding season so far.

DF Marcelo, 8 -- One of his most complete matches in a while. Drove Sevilla's right side insane with his movement.

MF Casemiro, 8 -- As solid as usual, his steal created the chance for James to open the score sheet. His work rate is fantastic.

MF Luka Modric, 7 -- Less present than usual, even with a subdued performance he could have scored, and he presented the Bernabeu faithful with a few of his technical beauties, such as an outstanding scissors kick that almost went in.

MF Toni Kroos, 8 -- As is usually the case when Casemiro plays, Kroos moved forward often and pressed high on the opposition's side.

James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.
After netting a brace and delivering his best performance of the season, James Rodriguez vowed that he is staying at Real Madrid.

FW James Rodriguez, 9 -- In his best performance with Real Madrid in months, perhaps years, the Colombian scored a cracker to open the score and was instrumental in most of his team's movements.

FW Marco Asensio, 7 -- Shows often the signs of a great player. Surrounded by Kroos, Modric and James, it's obvious that he not only can keep up with them, but also that he enjoys himself immensely.

FW Alvaro Morata, 6 -- His tireless movement helped the midfielders carve out Sevilla's defence, but he had enough chances to have made the score sheet and did not succeed.

Substitutes

MF Isco 6 -- Replaced Asensio after 67 minutes. Wanted to enjoy himself, but the match was already decided, and the team did not quite follow his lead.

DF Danilo, NR -- Replaced James after 79 minutes. The Bernabeu does not really enjoy his presence, even as a sub.

FW Mariano Diaz, NR -- Replaced Alvaro Morata after 83 minutes. Not enough time to do much.

Eduardo Alvarez covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @alvarez.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.