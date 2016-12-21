Prestige, legacy reasons China doesn't make sense for Ronaldo

Coming off the best year of his career, there is no amount of money that could bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Chinese Super League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, the ubiquitous Jorge Mendes, claimed on Friday that his client rejected an offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League (CSL) club worth €100 million a year, with Real Madrid banking a transfer fee of €300m.

Such figures are certainly not beyond the CSL, with Carlos Tevez leaving Boca Juniors for Shanghai Shenhua for a reported €720,000 a week.

However, the chances of Ronaldo moving from Madrid to the CSL are remote to say the least. Here are five reasons why.

1. Money

Most footballers don't need the truckloads of cash on offer in the CSL and the profile of the player currently heading east is one nearing the end of their career, one whose career has stalled in a more prestigious league, or one who quite reasonably sees a timely opportunity to line their pockets.

Ronaldo really, really doesn't need the cash. The Portuguese topped the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid athletes in 2016 with income of $88 million in wages and sponsorship deals. If Ronaldo wants more he only has to tell his advisers to pick up the phone.

Furthermore, Valencia owner Peter Lim expanded his own portfolio last summer when he added Ronaldo's image rights, in a deal worth around $40 million, with a view to increasing the player's brand presence in Asia. Ronaldo doesn't even have to set foot in China to cash in.

The CSL is a banker for some that holds absolutely zero interest for Ronaldo.

2. Prestige

It's hard to imagine Ronaldo dropping down the divisions to prolong his career, so the likelihood of him moving from the world's strongest league for the past six consecutive seasons (according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics) to one that ranked outside of the top 40 leagues in the world behind the domestic leagues of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is extremely low. If anything, when Ronaldo eventually leaves Madrid it will be to return to Sporting Lisbon, where he can expect a significant pay cut rather than a weekly lottery win.

If he was to pull up an armchair at the fireside of a non-European league when his competitive zeal subsides, it will be MLS. What China is trying to achieve in such a short time is ambitious and incredibly exciting for football fans there, but the US is still a bigger draw for now.

3. Home boy

Ronaldo is very much a family man and his mother and son, Cristiano Jr., are ever-presents by his side at awards ceremonies, games and in everyday life. It's difficult to see Ronaldo uprooting his family and he has stated consistently that he is happy in Madrid, recently signing a contract extension until 2021. The proximity of his native Funchal and Lisbon, the seat of the Portuguese national side, is an added bonus.

The chance at more trophies and records on the highest stage are reasons enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to pass on China.

Ronaldo also has an extraordinary amount of business and promotional concerns and it is not unusual for him to hop on a plane straight after a match or training session when club commitments allow. A commute to and from the Far East every few days just isn't feasible.

4. Records

While Lionell Messi remains at Barcelona, Ronaldo is going nowhere. When the Argentine eventually returns to Newell's Old Boys, expect the Portuguese to stick around for a couple more seasons trying to undo everything his Argentine counterpart has achieved.

Ronaldo makes no attempt to hide his ambition to be remembered as the best of all time and if he can beat Messi's mark in La Liga and put the Champions League scoring record as far out of reach as possible, he will be a lot closer to that goal.

Bagging 70 in a season for Guangzhou Evergrande or Shanghai Shenhua won't appeal to Ronaldo. Neither will lifting the AFC Champions League.

Much like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo's enormous ego would also preclude him from leaving behind players of the calibre of his Bernabeu teammates to line up alongside Jackson Martinez at Guangzhou, Gervinho at Hebei China Fortune or Obafemi Martins, as Tevez will in Shanghai.

Ibrahimovic rejected moves to MLS and China (and West Ham) in the full knowledge that a club like Manchester United would find the means to employ him. Ronaldo carries the same weight and if he were to leave Real Madrid at this stage of his career it would be for somewhere of similar stature where he would remain in Europe's elite club competition.

5. The World Cup

If Ronaldo moved to China, he would still be the first name on Fernando Santos' team sheet but after Portugal's triumph at Euro 2016 he will not jeopardize any possibility of World Cup glory by spending a season terrorizing CSL defences. Ronaldo will be 36 by the time the Qatar World Cup comes around. Russia 2018 will represent probably his final chance to add the big one to his laurels.

Rob Train covers Real Madrid and the Spanish national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Cafc13Rob.