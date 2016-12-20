Zinedine Zidane could covet La Liga glory over the Champions League

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Cristiano Ronaldo is embraced by Zinedine Zidane during Real Madrid's Club World Cup victory against Kashima Antlers.

Zidane may covet Liga over Champions League

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Courtois to Real Madrid complicated by Navas

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Trending: Bradley sacked by Swansea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

ESPN FC awards: 2016 belonged to Ronaldo

ESPN FC United Adam Hurrey
Read

Reviewing Zidane's great first year at Real

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Madrid overcoming injuries in title push

Report Card: Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is embraced by Zinedine Zidane during Real Madrid's Club World Cup victory against Kashima Antlers.

Zidane plans busy break for Real

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Real Madrid celebrate their Club World Cup final win over Kashima Antlers in Yokohama.

Real Madrid claim top spot ahead of Chelsea

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Transfer Rater: Kroos to Juve, Meyer to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham

How today's Madrid compare to Galacticos

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Auba in, James out for Real this summer

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

James a victim of Real's squad depth

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Hunter: Madrid intense as Barca, Atletico lapse

La Liga midseason review Graham Hunter
Read

Trending: Real Madrid's transfer ban reduced

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Wenger furious with 'offside' goals

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Diego Simeone

Atleti defence suffering due to style change

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By Ed Alvarez
Share
Tweet
   

Zinedine Zidane could covet La Liga glory over the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling 2016 the best year of his professional football career.

Last week, a football programme on Spanish TV featured two journalists who cover Barcelona evaluating the team's 2016 campaign. Luis Enrique's side are fresh off a domestic double last season -- winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey -- and fell to Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Both journalists agreed that the year had been good, but nothing extraordinary. "Between seven and eight points [on] a scale of 10," was their final grade for Luis Enrique's team.

When a very rare, extremely hard-to-win domestic double in one of Europe's top leagues only deserves that rating, there's something wrong with the evaluation system. Granted that the Champions League title is nowadays the first priority of every top club in Europe, but winning La Liga after a ferocious final push by Real Madrid and having conquered the Santiago Bernabeu to the tune of 4-0 is no doubt a remarkable feat.

Of course, behind that meagre grade hides the painful fact -- to their fans -- that Barcelona not only missed out on the Champions League title, but did so as Real Madrid went on to win it. Frustrations are clearly exacerbated when one's arch-rival succeeds.

What would be the definition of success for Real Madrid this season? Given the impressive run of results since Zinedine Zidane took over, expectations are understandably high. Every Madridista secretly hopes for a Champions League, Liga and Copa del Rey Treble.

Cristiano Ronaldo is embraced by Zinedine Zidane during Real Madrid's Club World Cup victory against Kashima Antlers.
Zinedine Zidane will push hard to defend Real Madrid's UCL title, but a La Liga win could well be his priority.

Regardless of the fact that a few teams have managed the Treble feat the last 20 years, they are nonetheless improbable events. Since winning one requires a mix of personnel, skill and determination, a lack of injuries, good luck with referees and other hard-to-control variables, the feat by its nature deserves an 11 on a scale of one to 10.

In any given season, the Champions League title would be Real Madrid's first priority. Every supporter, the club management and even president Florentino Perez think of the trophy as almost rightfully theirs. So it's always a fulfilling term when the team wins it. In fact, in several occasions a Champions League title has been enough to hide a below par or downright frustrating domestic performance, such as the 1998 win, that not only made supporters forget the disheartening home season, but also ended a drought in the top European competition that had lasted 32 years.

Last year's title had a similarly calming effect. The elimination from the Copa del Rey due to an administrative error and the unsuccessful final charge for La Liga left the club emptyhanded in Spain.

In fact, out of the last 10 La Liga titles, Real Madrid have "only" won three, and only two of the last 10 Copa del Reys. Given the widening differences in squads and budgets between the top clubs and the rest in Spain during this period, these numbers are obviously disappointing. In all fairness, Real Madrid compete for those titles against Barcelona and, since Diego Simeone took over five years ago, Atleti, plus the odd team that catches fire in the Copa del Rey every other season, such as Sevilla or Athletic Bilbao.

That is why, even though the Champions League receives the usual focus at the Santiago Bernabeu, the domestic competitions have probably become Real Madrid's biggest priority this season. Especially in the case of La Liga, a title that the club have not touched since 2012 under Jose Mourinho. Winning the Campeonato de la regularidad (Championship of consistency) as it is called in Spain, would send a sign that the star-studded team not only can win a do-or-die match against a top team, but can also show up every week to play against less intimidating rivals as well.

From a sensible standpoint, a victory in La Liga should indeed be considered a success for Zidane in his first full season as a coach. And, true to form, fans and club should not really care what the rest of competitors win.

Eduardo is one of ESPN FC's Real Madrid bloggers and has been a socio since 1995. Follow him on Twitter @alvarez.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.