Zinedine Zidane could covet La Liga glory over the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling 2016 the best year of his professional football career.

Last week, a football programme on Spanish TV featured two journalists who cover Barcelona evaluating the team's 2016 campaign. Luis Enrique's side are fresh off a domestic double last season -- winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey -- and fell to Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Both journalists agreed that the year had been good, but nothing extraordinary. "Between seven and eight points [on] a scale of 10," was their final grade for Luis Enrique's team.

When a very rare, extremely hard-to-win domestic double in one of Europe's top leagues only deserves that rating, there's something wrong with the evaluation system. Granted that the Champions League title is nowadays the first priority of every top club in Europe, but winning La Liga after a ferocious final push by Real Madrid and having conquered the Santiago Bernabeu to the tune of 4-0 is no doubt a remarkable feat.

Of course, behind that meagre grade hides the painful fact -- to their fans -- that Barcelona not only missed out on the Champions League title, but did so as Real Madrid went on to win it. Frustrations are clearly exacerbated when one's arch-rival succeeds.

What would be the definition of success for Real Madrid this season? Given the impressive run of results since Zinedine Zidane took over, expectations are understandably high. Every Madridista secretly hopes for a Champions League, Liga and Copa del Rey Treble.

Zinedine Zidane will push hard to defend Real Madrid's UCL title, but a La Liga win could well be his priority.

Regardless of the fact that a few teams have managed the Treble feat the last 20 years, they are nonetheless improbable events. Since winning one requires a mix of personnel, skill and determination, a lack of injuries, good luck with referees and other hard-to-control variables, the feat by its nature deserves an 11 on a scale of one to 10.

In any given season, the Champions League title would be Real Madrid's first priority. Every supporter, the club management and even president Florentino Perez think of the trophy as almost rightfully theirs. So it's always a fulfilling term when the team wins it. In fact, in several occasions a Champions League title has been enough to hide a below par or downright frustrating domestic performance, such as the 1998 win, that not only made supporters forget the disheartening home season, but also ended a drought in the top European competition that had lasted 32 years.

Last year's title had a similarly calming effect. The elimination from the Copa del Rey due to an administrative error and the unsuccessful final charge for La Liga left the club emptyhanded in Spain.

In fact, out of the last 10 La Liga titles, Real Madrid have "only" won three, and only two of the last 10 Copa del Reys. Given the widening differences in squads and budgets between the top clubs and the rest in Spain during this period, these numbers are obviously disappointing. In all fairness, Real Madrid compete for those titles against Barcelona and, since Diego Simeone took over five years ago, Atleti, plus the odd team that catches fire in the Copa del Rey every other season, such as Sevilla or Athletic Bilbao.

That is why, even though the Champions League receives the usual focus at the Santiago Bernabeu, the domestic competitions have probably become Real Madrid's biggest priority this season. Especially in the case of La Liga, a title that the club have not touched since 2012 under Jose Mourinho. Winning the Campeonato de la regularidad (Championship of consistency) as it is called in Spain, would send a sign that the star-studded team not only can win a do-or-die match against a top team, but can also show up every week to play against less intimidating rivals as well.

From a sensible standpoint, a victory in La Liga should indeed be considered a success for Zidane in his first full season as a coach. And, true to form, fans and club should not really care what the rest of competitors win.

Eduardo is one of ESPN FC's Real Madrid bloggers and has been a socio since 1995. Follow him on Twitter @alvarez.