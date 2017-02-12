ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE
8'
Game Details
Home: 12/1
Draw: 11/2
Away: 2/9
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
3
0
LIVE
HT
Game Details
Home: OFF
Draw: OFF
Away: OFF
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC
Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Real Betis Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Other Clubs
Alavés
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Celta Vigo
Deportivo La Coruña
Eibar
Espanyol
Granada
Las Palmas
Leganes
Málaga
Osasuna
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
Sporting Gijón
Valencia
Villarreal
Now Playing
Real Betis vs Valencia-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017
Real Betis
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Nicol: The worst I've ever seen Barca
ESPN FC TV
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Luis Enrique calls for video technology
Spanish Primera División
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Barcelona suffer second draw of 2017
Spanish Primera División
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017
Real Betis
Jan 14, 2017
Read
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017
Real Betis
Jan 14, 2017
Read
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis
Spanish Primera División
Jan 14, 2017
Read
Alaves vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-17th December 2016
Real Betis
Dec 16, 2016
Read
Alaves vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-17th December 2016
Real Betis
Dec 16, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th December 2016
Real Betis
Dec 11, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th December 2016
Real Betis
Dec 11, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016
Real Betis
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016
Real Betis
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016
Eibar
Nov 25, 2016
Read
Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016
Eibar
Nov 25, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Las Palmas-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016
Real Betis
Nov 18, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Las Palmas-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016
Real Betis
Nov 18, 2016
Read
Villarreal vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016
Real Betis
Nov 6, 2016
Read
Villarreal vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016
Real Betis
Nov 6, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Espanyol-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016
Real Betis
Oct 31, 2016
Read
Real Betis vs Espanyol-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016
Real Betis
Oct 31, 2016
Read
Osasuna vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016
Osasuna
Oct 22, 2016
Read
Osasuna vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016
Osasuna
Oct 22, 2016
Read
Highlights: Real Betis 1-6 Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
Oct 15, 2016
Read
Can Zidane turn Real Madrid around?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 5, 2016
Read
Highlights: Barcelona 6-2 Real Betis
Spanish Primera División
Aug 20, 2016
Read
Poyet: I am different to Neville and Moyes
Spanish Primera División
May 11, 2016
Read
Calderon: Our destiny is cruel
UEFA Europa League
Mar 21, 2014
Read
Emery delighted to reach quarter finals
UEFA Europa League
Mar 21, 2014
Read
Calderon hoping to change Betis' image
UEFA Europa League
Mar 13, 2014
Read