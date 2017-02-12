Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 8'
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
3
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Real Betis vs Valencia-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017

Real Betis

Related Videos

Nicol: The worst I've ever seen Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Luis Enrique calls for video technology

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona suffer second draw of 2017

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017

Real Betis
Read

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017

Real Betis
Read

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Spanish Primera División
Read

Alaves vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-17th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Alaves vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-17th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016

Eibar
Read

Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016

Eibar
Read

Real Betis vs Las Palmas-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Las Palmas-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Villarreal vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Villarreal vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Espanyol-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Espanyol-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016

Real Betis
Read

Osasuna vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Osasuna
Read

Osasuna vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Osasuna
Read

Highlights: Real Betis 1-6 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Can Zidane turn Real Madrid around?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Highlights: Barcelona 6-2 Real Betis

Spanish Primera División
Read

Poyet: I am different to Neville and Moyes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Calderon: Our destiny is cruel

UEFA Europa League
Read

Emery delighted to reach quarter finals

UEFA Europa League
Read

Calderon hoping to change Betis' image

UEFA Europa League
Read