Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017

Real Betis

Related Videos

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-14th January, 2017

Real Betis
Read

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone: Tiago key for Atleti

Spanish Primera División
Read

Alaves vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-17th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Alaves vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-17th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Real Betis
Read

Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016

Eibar
Read

Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016

Eibar
Read

Real Betis vs Las Palmas-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Las Palmas-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Villarreal vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Villarreal vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Espanyol-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016

Real Betis
Read

Real Betis vs Espanyol-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016

Real Betis
Read

Osasuna vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Osasuna
Read

Osasuna vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Osasuna
Read

Highlights: Real Betis 1-6 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Can Zidane turn Real Madrid around?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Highlights: Barcelona 6-2 Real Betis

Spanish Primera División
Read

Poyet: I am different to Neville and Moyes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Calderon: Our destiny is cruel

UEFA Europa League
Read

Emery delighted to reach quarter finals

UEFA Europa League
Read

Calderon hoping to change Betis' image

UEFA Europa League
Read