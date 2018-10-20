Super-sub Kylian Mbappe gets 8/10 to win Le Classique for PSG

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the opener and Julian Draxler finished off the win in stoppage time as PSG overcame rivals Marseille.

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe (65') Marseille 0-1 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain became the second ever team from Europe's top five leagues to win their first 11 league matches with a 2-0 victory in Le Classique away at Marseille on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe came on during the second half to give Thomas Tuchel's men the lead and Julian Draxler completed the success late on at Stade Velodrome.

Positives

First and foremost -- the result. After the midweek Champions League draw with Napoli and with a number of regular starters unavailable, Marseille away without supporters was a challenge and one that Tuchel's PSG passed convincingly.

As well as their record-equalling 11 consecutive Ligue 1 wins, Les Parisiens are now unbeaten against Marseille since 2011, which is a source of delight for all supporters.

After salvaging a scarcely deserved point at home to Napoli, the PSG players needed to react against OM and they did just that by winning a match that circumstances had turned into more of a challenge than it usually is.

Negatives

There were few, if any, major issues and the number of key players missing, as well as some of Tuchel's changes, added to the impressive nature of the result.

Manager rating out of 10

-- Eyebrows were raised when Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot were named as substitutes with captain Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani already missing and Alphonse Areola confirmed between the sticks pre-match, but Tuchel's game-plan worked perfectly and PSG came away from Stade Velodrome with all three points.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alphonse Areola, 6 -- Made a couple of fine saves in either half and was otherwise assured when called upon.

DF Thilo Kehrer, 6 -- Part of a three-man central defensive unit that stood up to the task and worked together to come away from Marseille with a clean sheet.

DF Marquinhos, 7 -- With regular skipper Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani both out injured, his leadership credentials came to the fore and he marshalled the back line admirably.

DF Stanley N'Soki, 8 -- Making just his fifth competitive appearance this term, he was excellent in defence and deserves greater recognition than Marquinhos and Kehrer because of his tender age and limited minutes coming into such a daunting fixture.

MF Thomas Meunier, 6 -- More of a right-wing role similar to the one he occupied against Napoli, he pushed forward when he could and put some very good crosses into the box.

MF Marco Verratti, 6 -- With Rabiot a substitute, it was up to him to keep a makeshift midfield together and he did that with a measured performance.

MF Julian Draxler, 6 -- Scorer of the second goal at the death, he took himself back to the Unai Emery days to play in central midfield and presented a convincing showing.

MF Juan Bernat, 5 -- Not quite Meunier's equal on the left, he still worked hard and tried to chip in going forward.

FW Angel Di Maria, 6 -- Capped an heroic week with a superb assist for Mbappe to open the scoring, which he had come close to doing himself in the first half.

FW Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 5 -- A surprise inclusion from the start with Cavani absent, he did a thankless job for the most part but made way for Mbappe at just the right moment.

FW Neymar, 7 -- Along with Di Maria, PSG's creative force. He did not get a goal, but he did provide Draxler with his late finish to complete the scoring.

Substitutes

FW Kylian Mbappe, 8 -- Sent on after 61 minutes, he needed just four minutes to break the deadlock and effectively settle Le Classique -- the game was not the same once he had been introduced.

MF Adrien Rabiot, NR -- Replaced Di Maria with 12 minutes to go as Tuchel sought to shore up the midfield to avoid conceding a late equaliser. He did not have the same impact as Mbappe but he did change the shape of the team.